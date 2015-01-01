पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ पर्व मनाने की छूट:नहाय खाय के साथ आज से शुरू होगा आस्था और पवित्रता का चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ

जामताड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  • श्रद्धालुओं ने कहा- सरकार ने लोगों की भावनाओं को समझा

आस्था, पवित्रता, शुद्धता व स्वच्छता का चार दिनी महापर्व छठ बुधवार से नहाय खाय के साथ शुरू हो जाएगा। इस दिन प्रसाद के रूप में व्रती व श्रद्धालु कद्दू भात का सेवन करेंगे। इसके अगले दिन खीर भोजन का प्रसाद बनेगा। फिर 20 नवंबर को अस्तचलगामी सूर्य व 21 नवंबर को उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही छठ संपन्न हो जाएगा। गुरुवार को खरना है। जिले में पर्व की तैयारियां अंतिम चरण में हैं।

मंगलवार काे श्रद्धालुओं ने नहाय-खाय की तैयारी के लिए बाजार पहुंच कर लौकी, चने की दाल, अरवा चावल आदि की खरीदारी की। काेराेनाकाल के बीच लोगों में उत्साह का माहौल देखने को मिला। छठ महापर्व में आस्था के साथ स्वच्छता और शुद्धता का अधिक ख्याल रखा जाता है। व्रती स्नान-ध्यान के बाद चार दिवसीय व्रत का संकल्प लेंगे। इसके बाद चावल, चने की दाल, लौकी की सब्जी तैयार कर उसका भोग लगाएंगे और प्रसाद ग्रहण करेंगे।

सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ छठ मनाने की अनुमति देना सही कदम : इरफान
सरकार द्वारा सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए छठ महापर्व मनाने की छूट देना सही कदम है। मंगलवार को विधायक इरफान अंसारी रांची में मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन से मिले और कहा की कोविड-19 के कारण विगत 7 माह में सभी पर्व के उत्सव को संयमित व सीमित रखते हुए लोगों के द्वारा राज्य सरकार के हर दिशा निर्देश का पालन किया गया है।

क्या कहते हैं श्रद्धालु

सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ छठ मनाने के सरकार के निर्णय से छठ व्रत करने वालों को राहत मिली है। यह महापर्व सभी के लिए आस्था व विश्वास का पर्व है। सरकार ने लोगों की भावनाओं को समझा है। सरकार द्वारा गाइडलाइन में छूट देने से अब हमलोग अच्छे तरीके से व्रत कर सकेंगे। लाेगों को भी निर्देशों का पालन करना चाहिए।

- ऋचा देवी

तालाब व नदी किनारे छठ घाट पर पूजा करने से सरकार को परेशानी नहीं होनी चाहिए। सभी मास्कर व सैनेटाइजर का उपयोग करते हुए सामाजिक दूरी का भी पालन करेंगे। सरकार का निर्णय लोगों के हित में आया है। सभी को कोरोना से बचाव के उपाय के साथ घाट पर जाना होगा।

- राखी देवी

सरकार ने अपने फैसले पर पुनर्विचार किया है, यह स्वागत योग्य कदम है। कोविड-19 को लेकर सरकार की चिंता सही है, छठ घाट पर जाने वालों को भी सावधानी के साथ नियमों का पालन करते हुए पूजा-पाठ करना होगा। ताकि कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई हमारी गलती के कारण कमजोर नहीं पड़े।

-कमलेश रजक

छठ पर्व नदी तालाब घाट पर लोग अपने अपने परिवार के सदस्य के साथ पूजा करते हैं। सरकार ने देर से ही सभी लोगों की भावनाओं को समझा है। अब हम पूरे परिवार के साथ सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करते हुए छठ व्रत कर सकेंगे। अब लोगों की जिम्मेदारी है कि सावधानी के साथ महापर्व को मनाएं और नियमों का पालन करें।

- अनु देवी

