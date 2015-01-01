पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अतिक्रमण:दिवाली की खरीदारी के लिए बाजार में उमड़े ग्राहक, शहर में लगा रहा जाम

जामताड़ाएक दिन पहले
  • दीपावली व धनतेरस के मौके पर अस्थाई रूप से सड़क किनारे काफी दुकानें लग जाती हैं

धनतेरस एवं दीपावली के मौके पर खरीदारी करने आई भीड़ से जामताड़ा और मिहिजाम शहर में पूरे दिन जाम की स्थिति बनी रही। मुख्य बाजार की ओर आने वाली सड़क पर तो भीषण जाम की स्थिति रही। इन मार्गों पर सड़क के दोनों ओर फुटपाथ पर पूजा-पाठ व अन्य चीज की दुकानें लगने के कारण यातायात व्यवस्था चरमरा गई। यह स्थिति लगभग बाजार के हर गलियों में देखने को मिली। दीपावली व धनतेरस के मौके पर अस्थाई रूप से सड़क किनारे काफी दुकानें लग जाती हैं।

वहीं स्थायी दुकानदारों द्वारा अतिक्रमण व बाजार में आए लोगों द्वारा वाहनों को दुकानों के सामने खड़ा करना भी जाम की समस्या का प्रमुख कारण है। हालांकि शहर के कुछ चौक-चौराहों पर पुलिसकर्मी तैनात थे। राहगीरों के साथ-साथ वाहन चालकों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। यूं तो शहर में जाम की समस्या कोई नई बात नहीं है, लेकिन पर्व त्यौहार के इस मौके पर देर रात तक शहर में जिधर देखो जाम ही जाम सुना जा रहा है।

