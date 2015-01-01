पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:डीडीसी ने कहा-लंबित पीएम आवास को जल्द पूरा करेंं, मनरेगा में मजदूरों को रोजगाए दिलाएं

जामताड़ा26 मिनट पहले
  • प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना (ग्रामीण) और मनरेगा की योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन की हुई समीक्षा

डीडीसी नमन प्रियेश लकड़ा ने शुक्रवार को सभी बीडीओ, बीपीओ सहित अन्य के साथ प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना (ग्रामीण) एवं मनरेगा संचालित योजनाओं का प्रखंडवार समीक्षा किया किया गया। समीक्षा के क्रम में डीडीसी ने सभी कार्यों की समीक्षा करते हुए पिछले एवं चालू वित्तीय वर्ष के सभी प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना (ग्रामीण) एवं मनरेगा से संबंधित योजनाओं का कार्य ससमय पूर्ण करने का निर्देश दिया। बीडीओ को लंबित योजनाओं की प्रगति रिपोर्ट देने का निर्देश दिया गया, ताकि यह स्पष्ट हो सके कि कितना योजना पूर्ण हुआ है और कितना योजना का जियो टैग हुआ है। कितने योजनाओं का काम रुका हुआ है। प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना की समीक्षा करते हुए उप विकास आयुक्त ने कहा कि सभी प्रखंड में किन कारणों से आवास का निबंधन लंबित है। साथ ही लंबित आवास को ससमय पूर्ण करने हेतु निर्देश दिया गया।

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के लाभुकों को आवास बनाने में सहयोग करें। उन्होंने आंगनबाड़ी और सामुदायिक शौचालय निर्माण में भी मानव दिवस का सृजन किया जाए, वहीं दीदी बाड़ी योजना तथा एक एकड़ से ऊपर के सभी बिरसा मुंडा आम बागवानी योजनाओं में इंटरक्रोपिंग का कार्य कराने हेतु निर्देश दिया। दीदी बाड़ी योजना के लाभुकों के सूची के सभी दस्तावेजों का कार्य करते हुए सभी संबंधित प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी के पास जमा करने का निर्देश दिया गया। मनरेगा की योजनाओं में प्रवासी मजदूरों के लिए रोजगार दिवसों के सृजन का भी निर्देश दिया गया। उन्होंने निर्देश दिया कि सभी प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी व्यक्तिगत से रुचि लेते हुए चरणबद्ध तरीके से मानव दिवस का सृजन करें साथ ही महिला भागेदारी को बढ़ाएं। समीक्षा बैठक में डीआरडीए डायरेक्टर राम वृक्ष महतो, सभी प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी, परियोजना पदाधिकारी मनरेगा मो मोतिउर रहमान, परियोजना पदाधिकारी पीएमएवाई (जी), संदीप कुमार के अलावे सभी प्रखंडों के बीपीओ सहित अन्य उपस्थित थे।

