मांग:थाना रोड व मुख्य बाजार के बीच वाले रेलवे उपरी पुल को चालू करने की मांग

जामताड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • छठ पूजा में खरीदारी करने के लिए भी काफी घूमकर रेलवे क्रॉसिंग होते हुए जाना पड़ रहा

जामताड़ा रेलवे स्टेशन का ऊपरी पुल यानी प्लेटफार्म नंबर 2 का निकास द्वार लॉकडाउन के शुरुआत से ही बंद है। विदित हो कि रेलवे ऊपरी पुल थाना रोड और मुख्य बाजार के बीच सेतु का काम करता है। इसके चालू रहने पर बाजार जाने में काफी सहूलियत होती थी। लेकिन विगत 9 महीने से इसके बंद होने से लोगों को करीब 500 मीटर घूम तक जाना पड़ता है।

छठ पूजा में खरीदारी करने के लिए भी काफी घूमकर रेलवे क्रॉसिंग होते हुए जाना पड़ रहा है। वहीं रेलवे स्टेशन से सटे हुए दुकानदार का धंधा मंदा पड़ गया है। दुकानदारों का साफ कहना है कि बाजार, मंदिर तथा कुछ ट्रेन का परिचालन भी शुरू हो गया है। यहां तक कि अब सिनेमा हॉल खोले जा रहे हैं। तो फिर रेलवे पुल को चालू करने में क्या परेशानी है।

जब लाेकल मेमू खुलेगी, तब पुल चालू कर दिया जाएगा
स्टेशन प्रबंधक आरएन शाह ने कहा कि कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण को देखते हुए रेलवे बोर्ड का गाइडलाइन है कि एक तरफ के निकास द्वार बंद कर दिया जाए। जब लोकल मेमू ट्रेन खुलेगी और यात्रियों की भीड़ बढ़ेगी तब प्लेटफॉर्म 2 का निकास द्वार या खोल दिया जाएगा। ऊपरी पुल भी पहले के जैसा आम लोगों के लिए चालू हो जाएगा।

पुल बंद रहने से प्रभावित हो रहा है यहां का व्यवसाय

इस वाबत स्टेशन रोड स्थित फल व्यवसाई बजरंग वर्मा ने कहा कि रेलवे पुल के चालू रहने से ग्राहक दुकान को प्राथमिकता देते थे ट्रेन का ठहराव नहीं होने से यात्री तो आ नहीं रहे है। उसके बाद भी रेलवे पुल भी बंद है। ऐसा लगता है नीम पर काढा चढ़ा हुआ है। बिक्री घट गई है।

बिक्री हुई है प्रभावित
दूध विक्रेता अमित शाह ने कहा कि रेलवे स्टेशन से सटा हुआ दुकान है। रेलवे पुल के बंद रहने से व्यवसाय में बहुत फर्क पड़ा है।

फाटक पार हो जाते हैं घर
एनएसी मार्केट में स्टेशनरी व्यवसाई सुनील बरनवाल ने कहा कि अब रेलवे पुल को खोलना चाहिए। मजबूरी में रेलवे फाटक होकर घर आना जाना पड़ता है।

अब पुल काे चालू कर देना चाहिए
सनी सिन्हा ने कहा कि कोरोनावायरस का प्रसार पहले से काफी कम हो गया है। इसे देखते हुए रेलवे पुल को पुनः आम लोगों के लिए चालू कर देना चाहिए।

