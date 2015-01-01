पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:प्रसव पूर्व जांच में जिले की स्थिति खराब रहने पर उपायुक्त ने लगाई फटकार

जामताड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • स्वास्थ्य याेजनाअाें की समीक्षा काे ले डीसी ने समिति के साथ की बैठक

जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति द्वारा संचालित विभिन्न स्वास्थ्य योजनाओं की समीक्षा के लिए बुधवार को बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। बैठक की अध्यक्षता डीसी फैज अक अहमद मुमताज ने किया। मौके पर 108 एंबुलेंस सेवा, मुख्यमंत्री स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना, जिला एवं स्वास्थ्य एजेंसियों द्वारा कराये जा रहे स्वास्थ्य विभागीय निर्माण एवं सभी स्वास्थ्य मामलों से संबंधित समीक्षात्मक बैठक आयोजित किया गया।

प्रथम प्रसव पूर्व जांच कवरेज में जिला को इंप्रूव करने की आवश्यकता है। इसके लिए उन्होंने निर्देश दिया। निजी अस्पतालों से भी समन्वय स्थापित कर एएनसी चेकअप रिपोर्ट प्राप्त करें। इस संबंध में एक बैठक आयोजित करने का निर्देश दिया गया। वहीं चतुर्थ एएनसी चेकअप कवरेज रिपोर्ट खराब रहने पर इसे सुधारने का निदेश दिया। उपायुक्त ने कहा कि इसके लिए जागरूकता कार्यक्रम आयोजित करें।

