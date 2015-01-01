पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कारोबार:धनतेरस पर जिले में 25 करोड़ के कारोबार का अनुमान

जामताड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ज्वेलर्स कारोबारियों को धनतेरस पर 3 करोड़ का कारोबार होने की उम्मीद है

दीपोत्सव की तैयारी ने बाजार का सन्नाटा तोड़ दिया है। बाजार में रौनक बढ़ गई है। धनतेरस के शुभ मुहूर्त में लोगों ने जमकर खरीदारी करने की पूरी तैयारी कर ली है। कारोबारियों को धनतेरस पर करीब 25 करोड़ का व्यापार होने की उम्मीद है। सोने चांदी के सिक्के के साथ मूर्तियां और बर्तन शगुन के तौर पर खरीदे जाते हैं। ज्वेलर्स कारोबारियों को धनतेरस पर 3 करोड़ का कारोबार होने की उम्मीद है।

चांदी की बात करें तो 9 नवंबर को ₹65,400 किलो रहा, वहीं 10 नवंबर को ₹61,000 किलो था। सोना 22 कैरेट 9 एवं 10 नवंबर को एक भरी की कीमत ₹51,440 रही। कारोबारी सुमन कुमार ने बताया कि सोना चांदी के छोटे-छोटे आभूषणों की मांग बाजार में अधिक है। बस दो दिनों का इंतजार और एक बार फिर हम मनाएंगे धन और आरोग्य का सबसे बड़ा उत्सव दीपावली। धनतेरस सोने-चांदी की खरीदी के इस उत्सव के दौरान बाजार में दाम में उतार-चढ़ाव देखी जाती है। इस बार भी ऐसा ही है। धनतेरस से पहले सोने-चांदी के दाम में गिरावट तो कभी उछाल है। धनतेरस का त्योहार आने वाला है और इस दिन सोना खरीदना शुभ माना जाता है। इस शुभ दिन सोने-चांदी के आभूषण, धातुओं के बर्तन की जमकर खरीददारी होती है। बाजार के जानकारों का मानना है कि त्योहार में डिमांड बढ़ने से सोने के भाव में तेजी आ सकती है। बाजारों में दिवाली को लेकर कंपनियों द्वारा दिए जा रहे डिस्काउंट का फायदा उठाने के लिए ग्राहकों की भीड़ नजर आने लगी है। बाजारों में 10 हजार से लेकर 40 हजार तक की वॉशिंग मशीन हैं। वहीं, 15 हजार से डेढ़ लाख रुपये तक का एलईडी टीवी हैं। शहर के बड़े कारोबारियों की मानें तो 25 करोड़ तक के कारोबार की उम्मीद की जा रही है। यह अनुमान सभी तरह के बाजार को शामिल करके लगाया जा रह है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें