साइबर ठगों पर शिकंजा:पिता अपने दो बेटों व दामाद के साथ करता था साइबर ठगी, दाे गिरफ्तार

जामताड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • अपराधियों के पास से 7 लाख 80 हजार नकद और 15 सिम कार्ड भी मिले

साइबर पुलिस ने जिले के करमाटांड़ थाना क्षेत्र से छापेमारी कर दो साइबर अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। गिरफ्तार दोनों साइबर अपराधी पिता और पुत्र है। अपराधियों के पास से पुलिस ने 7 लाख 80 हजार रुपया नकद के अलावे 10 मोबाइल फोन जिसमें 5 एंड्राइड सेट है के अलावे 15 सिम कार्ड तथा एक मोटरसाइकिल जब्त किया है। पुलिस छापेमारी के दौरान गिरफ्तार अभियुक्त का दूसरा बेटा और दामाद मौके से भागने में सफल रहा। इस संबंध में जानकारी देते पुलिस अधीक्षक दीपक कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

गिरफ्तार एवं फरार अपराधियों के विरुद्ध साइबर थाना में कांड संख्या 55/20 दर्ज किया गया है। एसपी ने बताया कि गुप्त सूचना मिली थी कि करमाटांड़ थाना क्षेत्र के महेशपुर गांव निवासी 45 वर्षीय कैलाश मंडल अपने 2 बेटा और दामाद के साथ मिलकर साइबर अपराध की घटना को अंजाम दे रहा है। सूचना मिलने के बाद छापेमारी के लिए पुलिस पदाधिकारियों की टीम गठित की गई। गठित टीम ने साइबर अपराधियों के घर पर छापेमारी किया। इस छापेमारी में कैलाश मंडल तथा उसके 20 वर्षीय बेटा शंकर मंडल को गिरफ्तार किया गया। जबकि कैलाश मंडल का एक बेटा किशोर मंडल उर्फ बुलू एवं उसका दामाद पवन मंडल पिता छोटन मंडल मौके से फरार हो गया।

