क्राइम:पांच सशस्त्र अपराधियों ने सिविल कोर्ट परिसर स्थित एसबीआई की एटीएम को लूटने का किया प्रयास

जामताड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
प्रधान जिला जज बैंक कर्मियों से घटना की जानकारी प्राप्त करते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रधान जिला जज बैंक कर्मियों से घटना की जानकारी प्राप्त करते हुए।
  • पहले कट्‌टा का भय दिखा गार्ड को एटीएम से 3सौ मीटर दूर ले गए अपराधी, उसके बाद गार्ड को दिया नशे की सुई

पांच की संख्या में सशस्त्र अपराधियों ने सिविल कोर्ट, जामताड़ा के परिसर स्थित एसबीआई के एटीएम को लूटने का असफल प्रयास किया। इस दौरान अपराधियों ने एटीएम गार्ड के साथ न केवल मारपीट किया बल्कि हाथ, पैर और आंख बांध दिया और उसके मुंह में कपड़ा ठूंस दिया। अपराधियों ने एटीएम गार्ड को घटनास्थल से लगभग 300 मीटर की दूरी पर सड़क के दूसरी ओर ले जाकर एक निर्माणाधीन घर के पास रखे बालू के ढेर पर पेट के बल पटक दिया और बेहोशी का इंजेक्शन दिया।

घटना बुधवार की रात तथा गुरूवार की सुबह लगभग 1 बजे की है। गार्ड मधुसूदन दास ने घटना के बावत बताया कि तीन युवक एटीएम के पास आकर रूके। एक युवक मास्क लगाकर एटीएम के अंदर गया। गार्ड ने युवक से कहा कि अपना मास्क उतार कर एटीएम में प्रवेश करें। गार्ड के रोके जाने पर युवक उत्तेजित हो गया और देसी कट्टा निकालकर गार्ड को कब्जे में ले लिया।

इसी बीच उसके अन्य साथी भी गार्ड को पकड़ लिया। उसके बाद सभी ने मिलकर उसके हाथ, पैर, आंख को बांध दिया और मुंह में कपड़ा घूसा दिया। इसके बाद घटना स्थल से लगभग 300 मीटर दूर रोड के दूसरी ओर ले गया और एक निर्माणाधीन घर के पास रखे बालू के ढेर पर पटक दिया। युवकों ने गार्ड के दाहिने हाथ पर एक इंजेक्शन दिया।

इंजेक्शन देने के बाद दाे अपराधी कर रहे थे निगरानी

गार्ड के अनुसार इंजेक्शन देने के बाद दो युवक उसके पास रूक गये और तीन युवक एटीएम की ओर चले गये। इस दौरान दोनों युवक उसके शरीर को अपने पांव से दबाये हुए था। तीनों युवक एटीएम में प्रवेश किया और एटीएम के बाहर स्थित सीसीटीवी कैमरा को तोड़ दिया। अंदर के कई कैमरे को भी तोड़ दिया। छत पर चढ़ कर सर्वर के कनेक्शन को काट दिया। इसी बीच किसी प्रकार से एटीएम का सायरन बजने लगा। इससे तीन अपराधी भाग गए।

गलत लोकेशन के कारण भागने में सफल हुए अपराधी

सूचना मिलते हीं पुलिस जिस तत्परता के साथ मौके पर पहुंची यदि सही लोकेशन का पता होता तो अपराधी को निश्चित रूप से पुलिस गिरफ्तार कर लेती। जानकार बताते हैं कि सूचना मिलने के बाद पुलिस सबसे पहले स्टेशन रोड पहुंची जहां पूर्व में एटीएम काम कर रहा था। उसके बाद कोर्ट रोड में जामताड़ा कॉलेज के पास स्थित एटीएम के पास पहुंची। बाद में सिविल कोर्ट के पास पहुंची। तब अपराधी को पर्याप्त समय मिल गया और अपराधी भागने में सफल रहे।

सायरन बजने पर खोरठा भाषा का प्रयाेग करते हुए भागे अपराधी

जहां खोरठा भाषा का प्रयाेग करते हुए कहा कि एटीएम का सायरन बज रहा है जल्दी भागो और पांचों अपराधी मौके से भाग गये। लगभग आधे घंटे के बाद गार्ड को जब हल्का होश आया तो वह एटीएम के पास पहुंचा और सिविल कोर्ट का मुख्य दरवाजा खटखटाया। परंतु सिविल कोर्ट की सुरक्षा में तैनात कोई भी सुरक्षा कर्मी नहीं आया।

महज 5 मिनट में पहुंचे थाना प्रभारी

घटना की जानकारी थाना प्रभारी संजय कुमार को 2 बजकर 6 मिनट पर मिला था और सूचना मिलने के साथ हीं वे 2 बजकर 11 मिनट पर स्टेशन रोड स्थित एटीएम के पास पहुंच गये थे। इस दौरान उन्होंने काफी तत्परता दिखायी थी। परंतु गलत लोकेशन के कारण अपराधी उनसे बचकर निकल गये थे।

एटीएम के कैमरा ने एक अपराधी को किया कैद : पूरे घटनाक्रम में पुलिस के लिए एक राहत की बात यह रही कि एटीएम में कार्य कर रही कैमरा ने एक अपराधी के चेहरा को कैद कर लिया है। इसके अलावे पुलिस ने पूरे घटना के दौरान अपराधियों द्वारा प्रयुक्त पलास और एक सफेद रंग का गमछा बरामद किया है।

पीडीजे ने लिया घटनास्थल का जायजा

गुरूवार सुबह प्रधान जिला जज के अलावे अन्य न्यायिक पदाधिकारी, जिला के वरीय पुलिस पदाधिकारी, कोर्ट कर्मी, अधिवक्ता, एलडीएम व अन्य मौके पर पहुंचे और स्थल का निरीक्षण किया। सूत्र बताते हैं कि घटना को जिला जज ने गंभीरता से लिया है।

लोकेशन में स्टेशन रोड में बताया जा रहा है एटीएम : सिविल कोर्ट में लगाये गये इस एटीएम का लोकेशन अब भी स्टेशन रोड हीं बताया जा रहा है। जो बैंकिंग प्रणाली की बड़ी भूल बतायी जा रही है। इस बात की चर्चा भी शहर में रही की जिस एटीएम के स्थान पांच माह पूर्व परिवर्तित कर दिया गया है।

लोकेशन गलत रहने के कारण अपराधी पकड़ में नहीं आ सकें। जल्द गिरफ्तार कर लिये जाएंगे। छानबीन की जा रही है।
संजय कुमार, पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर सह थाना प्रभारी

बैंक का अलर्ट विंग मुंबई और हेडक्वार्टर से सूचना मिला। लाेकेशन स्टेशन के पास के बताया गया था जहां पहुंचने पर सब सही मिला। एसके सिंह, हेडक्वाटर डीएसपी

