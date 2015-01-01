पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:ओडीएफ की दिशा में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले सम्मानित

साहेबगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उपायुक्त राम निवास यादव की अध्यक्षता में एक हफ़्ते से चल रहे शौचालय सप्ताह कार्यक्रम का किया गया समापन

विश्व शौचालय दिवस के अवसर पर पूरे ज़िले में सप्ताह व्यापी कार्यक्रम के तहत विभिन्न गतिविधियों के माध्यम से जागरूकता फैलाया इस दौरान विशिष्ट कार्य करने वाले कर्मियों को प्रशासन की ओर से सम्मानित किया गया। 19 नवंबर तक विश्व शौचालय दिवस के आलोक में पूरे राज्य एवं ज़िले में दिनांक 12 नवंबर से 19 नवंबर तक स्वच्छ भारत मिशन ग्रामीण द्वारा शौचालय के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए वृहत पैमाने पर जागरूकता अभियान चलाया गया।

समाहरणालय स्थित सभागार में गुरुवार को उपायुक्त राम निवास यादव की अध्यक्षता में एक हफ़्ते से चल रहे जागरूकता अभियान का समापन कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया। इस दौरान अभियान के अंतर्गत ग्रामीण स्तर पर लोगों को व्यक्तिगत शौचालय सामुदायिक शौचालय एवं स्वच्छता के बारे में विभिन्न गतिविधियों से जागरूक किया गया। शौचालय में स्वच्छता बनाए रखने के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक किया जाए जल सहिया एवं स्वच्छता ग्राही द्वारा गांव गांव भ्रमण कर स्वयं के शौचालय में पेंटिंग तथा स्लोगन के जरिए संदेश देकर जागरूकता फ़ैलाया गया।

स्वच्छता ग्राहियाें काे किया प्रेरित
विश्व शौचालय दिवस जागरुकता अभियान के तहत ग्रामीणों को स्वच्छता ग्राहियों एवं जलसहिया द्वारा शौचालय का साफ-सफाई करने हेतु प्रेरित किया गया, अपने-अपने शौचालय में जग साबुन हैंड वॉश इत्यादि रखने के लिए प्रेरित किया गया।

अभियान के तहत सुंदर एवं स्वच्छ शौचालय के प्रेरणा स्वरूप लाभुकों एवं ग्रामीणों के बीच स्वच्छ शौचालय के साथ या शौचालय में पेंटिंग करते हुए सेल्फ़ी प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन भी किया गया। स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के जलसहियाें प्रखंड स्तर के सोशल मोबिलाइजर एवं अन्य लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए उपायुक्त रामनिवास यादव ने कहा प्रत्येक वर्ष को 19 नवंबर को विश्व शौचालय दिवस मनाया जाता है। ज़िले में अभी भी काफी आबादी है जो स्वच्छता के प्रति जागरूक नही है एवं खुले में सौच को अभिसप्त है जिससे नतीजन बीमारियां उत्पन्न होती हैं।

खुले में शौच जाने वाले लोगों की सोच में बदलाव की ज़रूरत : डीसी
उपायुक्त ने उन्होंने कहा की खुले में शौच जाने वाले लोगों की सोच में बदलाव की ज़रूरत है जिसके लिए वृहत पैमाने पर जागरूकता अभियान का आयोजन किया गया है। उपायुक्त ने एक हफ्ते से अभियान के तहत वृहद पैमाने पर कार्य कर रहे कर्मियों को धन्यवाद देते हुए कहा की लोगों को शौचालय के प्रति जागरूक करने उन्हें अपने शौचालय में साफ सफाई रखने एवं ग्रामीणों को खुले में शौच ना करने के लिए जागरूक करने के लिए स्वच्छता ग्राहीयों जलसहियाओं प्रखंड स्तर के कर्मी, सोशल मोबिलाइजर एवं अभियान से जुड़े हर छोटे बड़े कर्मियों को विशेष धन्यवाद कि वह है इस अभियान से जुड़कर गांव-गांव,घर-घर गए एवं उन्होंने ग्रामीणों से शौचालय के रखरखाव एवं इसकी साफ-सफाई के बारे में लोगों को बताया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें