जामताड़ा की घटना:सड़क दुर्घटना में बाल-बाल बचे कृषि मंत्री बादल; दाहिने हाथ की अंगुली हुई फ्रैक्चर, सिर और पांव में भी चोट

जामताड़ा36 मिनट पहले
सदर अस्पताल में इलाजरत कृषि मंत्री बादल पत्रलेख। इलाज के बाद मंत्री दुमका के लिए रवाना हो गए।
  • सदर अस्पताल के डॉक्टर बीरेंद्र ने सीटी स्कैन कराने की दी सलाह
  • रांची से दुमका जाने के दौरान गुरुवार देर रात दो बजे हुई दुर्घटना

सूबे के कृषि मंत्री बादल पत्रलेख सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल हो गए। इस दुर्घटना में उनके दाहिने हाथ की एक उंगली में हल्की फैक्चर आया है। साथ हीं दाहिने पैर तथा सिर में भी चोट है। घायल मंत्री का इलाज सदर अस्पताल जामताड़ा में सुबह 8 बजे के लगभग इमरजेंसी ड्यूटी कर रहे डॉक्टर बीरेंद्र कुमार ने किया। डॉक्टर बीरेंद्र ने बताया कि मंत्री सुबह लगभग 8 बजे इमरजेंसी वार्ड में आए और चोट लगने की जानकारी दी। बता दें कि मंत्री गुरुवार देर रात रांची से दुमका जा रहे थे, इसी दौरान उनके काफिले के सामने ट्रक के आने से हादसा हो गया।

अंगुली का कराया गया एक्स-रे
उनके स्वास्थ्य की जांच की गई तथा हाथ के अंगुली का डिजिटल एक्स-रे कराया गया। अंगुली में हल्की फ्रैक्चर है। डॉक्टर ने बताया कि अस्पताल आने के बाद मंत्री ने उल्टी और सिर दर्द की शिकायत की थी। शिकायत के बाद दर्द की दवा दी गई। जब उनकी बेचैनी कुछ कम हुई तो मंत्री ने सदर अस्पताल के विभिन्न वार्ड और व्यवस्था का जायजा भी किया। इस दौरान सिविल सर्जन एवं अन्य कर्मियों से बातचीत की।

रांची से दुमका जाने के क्रम में रात 2 बजे के लगभग घटित हुई दुर्घटना
इस संबंध में मंत्री बादल पत्रलेख ने बताया कि वे रांची से दुमका जा रहे थे। इसी क्रम में गोविंदपुर से जामताड़ा के बीच में किसी स्थान पर एक ट्रक उनके काफिले के सामने अचानक आ गया। उन्होंने बताया कि जिस स्थान पर दुर्घटना हुई, वहां स्पीड ब्रेकर था। इसलिए ट्रक चालक ने अचानक ब्रेक लगा दी। इसके बाद उनके कार के ड्राइवर ने भी अचानक ब्रेक लगा दिया जिससे वे अपनी सीट से गिर गये। इस दौरान उन्हें चोट आई।

जानकारी के अनुसार मंत्री चार वाहनों के काफिले के साथ चल रहे थे। दो वाहन के गुजरने के बाद ट्रक चालक ने अपने वाहन को आगे बढा दिया। इस संबंध में मंत्री ने बताया कि शायद ट्रक चालक समझ नहीं पाया और अपनी गाड़ी को बढा दिया। उन्होंने बताया कि रात होने के कारण उन्होंने किसी को परेशान नहीं किया और सुबह होने का इंतजार किया।

दुमका में सिटी स्कैन कराने की दी गई सलाह
मंत्री ने बताया कि दुर्घटना के बाद वे जामताड़ा परिसदन पहुंचे। जहां कुछ देर आराम करने के बाद सुबह लगभग 8 बजे के लगभग सदर अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी वार्ड में पहुंच कर ड्यूटी पर मौजूद डॉक्टर से जांच करवाया। डॉक्टर ने उचित इलाज किया। साथ हीं एक्स रे किया। मंत्री ने बताया कि डॉक्टर ने उनके अंगुली का डिजिटल एक्स-रे करवाया, जिसमें हल्की फैक्चर होने की बात भी बतायी गयी है। वहीं, डॉक्टर ने बताया कि मंत्री को सीटी स्कैन कराने का भी सलाह दी गई है। डॉक्टर ने बताया कि सदर अस्पताल जामताड़ा में सीटी स्कैन की व्यवस्था नहीं रहने के कारण दुमका में कराने की सलाह दी है।

सुबह 10 बजे दुमका के लिए हुए रवाना
बाद में सुबह 10 बजे के बाद कृषि मंत्री बादल पत्रलेख दुमका के लिए रवाना हो गए। इलाज के दौरान मंत्री बादल पत्रलेख लगभग 1 घंटे तक सदर अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी वार्ड में आराम किया। बाद में सिविल सर्जन डॉ आशा एक्का, सहायक वीणा वायलेट, डॉ बीरेंद्र कुमार एवं अन्य के साथ अस्पताल का निरीक्षण किया तथा व्यवस्था पर संतोष जताया। डॉ बीरेंद्र ने बताया कि उनके द्वारा मंत्री के आंख की भी जांच की गई ।

बेरमो से प्रचार के बाद दुमका प्रचार के लिए जा रहे थे मंत्री
जानकारी के अनुसार मंत्री बिना लाव लश्कर के ही सदर अस्पताल पहुंचे थे। बताया कि मंत्री विगत 15 दिनों से दुमका और बेरमो उपचुनाव तथा बिहार के अमरपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र का दौरा कर रहे थे। इसी क्रम में गुरूवार को रांची में किसानों की ऋण माफी को लेकर महत्वपूर्ण बैठक रखी गई थी। इसे लेकर गुरुवार को मंत्री ने रांची में बैठक की थी। इसके बाद वे रांची के चान्हो गए थे जहां शहीद अभिषेक साहू के परिजन से मुलाकात की थी। इस मुलाकात के बाद वे बेरमो होते हुए दुमका के लिए रवाना हो रहे थे।

