दादागीरी:राज्य सरकार के नए कानून से मजदूर भुखमरी के कगार पर- रणधीर सिंह

चितरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जमाबंदी रैयत भूमि से निकलने वाले कोयले पर भी वन विभाग की दादागीरी

राज्य की मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन के नये कानून वनोपज अधिनियम-2020 लागू किये जाने से चितरा कोलियरी क्षेत्र के हजारों मजदूर आज भुखमरी के कगार पर है। वहीं सूबे की सरकार एवं विभागीय अधिकारी मूकदर्शक बनी बैठी है। उक्त बातें पूर्व कृषि मंत्री सह सारठ विधायक रणधीर सिंह ने मंगलवार को चितरा कोलियरी के गिरजा गेट के समीप कैजुअल मजदूर, डंपर चालक व कोयला व्यवसायी सहित अन्य मजदूरों को संबोधित करते हुए कही। उन्होने कहा कि जमीन के अभाव में चितरा कोलियरी की स्थिति आज दयनीय हो गयी है, दूसरी ओर वन विभाग, खनन विभाग के अलावा अन्य विभाग कोलियरी के पीछे पड़ी हुई है।

वन विभाग, वनभूमि से कोयला निकलने के एवज में कोयला संप्रेषण पर 57 रुपया प्रति टन मांग कर रही है, लेकिन जमाबंदी रैयत भूमि से निकलने वाले कोयले पर भी वन विभाग अधिकार जमा रही है, जो पूरी तरह तानाशाही रवैया है। कहा कि हमारी सरकार के कार्यकाल के दौरान मेरे प्रयास से कोलियरी विस्तार के लिए वन विभाग, गोचर, झाड़ी जंगल सहित अन्य किस्म के 127 हेक्टेयर जमीन अधिग्रहण के लिए स्टेज-1 व स्टेज-2 पूरा कर लिया गया था, लेकिन नयी सरकार ने उक्त जमीन के फाइल दबाकर रख दिया और अभी जमीन प्रबंधन को नहीं सौंपी गयी। विधायक ने कहा कि आप सभी हमारा साथ दें, सरकार इस मजदूर विरोधी नीति के खिलाफ मैं लड़ाई लड़ूंगा। मौके पर अरुण महतो, संतलाल रजक, काजल अड्डी, जुगनू यादव, मुन्ना मिश्रा, प्रकाश यादव, मोहन सिंह, सुकुमार मंडल, भूदेव मंडल, मदन स्वर्णकार, सरोज यादव, शंकर मल्लिक, रमेश भोक्ता, जे पी राय, अनिल रजक, सुजीत रजक, गुड्डू आदि उपस्थित थे।

