पुलिस की कार्रवाई:लिव-इन-रिलेशनशिप में रहने वाली महिला की हत्या के मामले में प्रेमी व मां-पिता हुए गिरफ्तार

जामताड़ा4 घंटे पहले
पुलिस हिरासत में गिरफ्तार हत्यारोपी।
  • 10 सितंबर काे महिला की हत्या कर शव काे साड़ी के फंदे से पेड़ से लटका दिया गया था

लिव-इन-रिलेशनशिप में रहने वाली महिला की हत्या मामले में जामताड़ा पुलिस ने एक महिला सहित तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। गिरफ्तार लोगों में लिव-इन-रिलेशनशिप में रहनेवाला युवक, पिता व माता शामिल है। मामले में पुलिस ने 20 साल के रामदेव हेम्ब्रम, 55 साल के कमल हेम्ब्रम तथा 52 साल की श्रीमती मुर्मू को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार तीनों का मेडिकल कराने के बाद सीजेएम के कोर्ट में पेश किया। कोर्ट ने तीनों को 14 दिनों की न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में जामताड़ा जेल भेज दिया।

जामताड़ा थाना में दर्ज है केस : लिव-इन-रिलेशनशिप में रहने वाली महिला की हत्या को लेकर जामताड़ा थाना में कांड संख्या 124/20 दर्ज किया गया था। घटना गत 10 सितंबर की है। जानकारी के अनुसार महिला अपने प्रेमी के साथ शादी करने के इरादे से उसके घर आई थी। वर्षों से दोनों में प्यार चल रहा था। जिसके बाद प्रेमी ने गांव के मांझी हाड़ाम, नाईकी बाबा एवं अन्य गणमान्य लोगों को साक्ष्य महिला को घर लाया था।

सुखजोड़ा पंचायत के जुरगुडीह गांव की घटना

घटना की सुबह महिला की लाश फंदे से झूलता मिला था। घटना जामताड़ा थाना क्षेत्र के सुखजोड़ा पंचायत के जुरगुडीह गांव का है। जुरगुडीह गांव के कमला हेम्ब्रम का छोटा बेटा रामदेव हेम्ब्रम का प्यार नारायणपुर थाना क्षेत्र की नयाडीह गांव की एक लड़की से चल रहा था। इससे पहले भी लड़की को शादी करने के इरादे से अपने घर लाया था। लेकिन मां बाप के नापसंद के कारण वापस भेज दिया था।

अगस्त से रह रहे थे साथ

युवक ने महिला को अगस्त महीने में अपने साथ लाया था। लगभग 1 महीना दोनों साथ रहे। महिला का शव अपने ही साड़ी से फंदा से नीम की पेड़ से झूल रही थी। घटना के बाद घटित घटना की जानकारी लड़की के मायके वाले को दिया था। जिसके बाद महिला के पिता ओबीलाल बास्की सहित परिजन एवं अन्य ग्रामीण पहुंचे थे। महिला के परिजन एवं पुलिस वालों के सामने लाश को पेड़ से नीचे उतारा गया था। लाश को देखकर सभी ने अंदेशा जताया था कि हत्या किया गया था।

हत्या के तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। गिरफ्तार अभियुक्तों में एक महिला व दो पुरूष शामिल है। तीनों का मेडिकल कराने के बाद न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में भेज दिया गया है।
संजय कुमार, पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर सह थाना प्रभारी

