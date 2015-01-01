पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीएसओ ने कहा:लाभुकाें के कार्ड की आधार सीडिंग जरूर कराएं

जामताड़ा4 घंटे पहले
प्रखंड सभागार में आपूर्ति विभाग द्वारा समीक्षा बैठक जिला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी प्रधान माझी की अध्यक्षता में हुई। प्रखंड आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी अख्तर हुसैन अंसारी के साथ हुई। जिसमें नगर पंचायत जामताड़ा, नगर परिषद मिहिजाम, जामताड़ा प्रखंड के जन वितरण दुकानदार, महिला स्वयं सहायता समूह डीलर एवं पंचायत सचिव उपस्थित थे। मुख्य एजेंडा ग्रीन राशन कार्ड प्राप्त आवेदन को सत्यापन करने हेतु शिक्षक, पंचायत सचिव, आंगनबाड़ी साथ डीलर जांच में सहयोग करना है।

डीलर द्वारा शत-प्रतिशत आधार सीडिंग लाभुकों का ई पाॅस मशीन के माध्यम से अविलंब करने का निर्देश दिया गया। राज्य सरकार द्वारा निर्देश के अनुसार राशन कार्ड डीलरों के बीच एकरूपता करने के पहले लाभुकों की सुविधा एवं भौगोलिक दृष्टि को देखते हुए परिचर्चा किया गया एवं प्रतिवेदन सूची जमा करने का निर्देश दिया गया।

कहा गया कि अंत्योदय कार्ड धारियों के लिए आवंटित चीनी का ड्रॉफ्ट एनईएफटी के माध्यम से अविलंब रूप से जमा करते हुए कार्यालय में प्रतिवेदन दें। खाद्यान्न वितरण समय पर नियमानुसार किया जाए। डीलर एसोसिएशन एवं डीलरों के द्वारा समस्या रखा गया जिसमें प्रधानमंत्री गरीब कल्याण योजना खाद्यान्न (चना,चीनी, केरोसिन) वितरण की गई जिसका कमीशन भुगतान डीलरों को करने की मांग की गई।

बैठक में उपस्थित जन वितरण दुकानदार एवं डीलर एसोसिएशन के प्रतिनिधि जयदेव दास, देव कुमार साव, नरेश कुमार जैन, कृष्णानंद झा, पप्पू तिवारी, किशोर कुमार पांडे, सुरेश साव, महेंद्र याद, सपन मंडल, कृष्णा मुर्मू, नजरुल अंसारी, सिकंदर अंसारी, सामंत गोराई, डब्लू, कौशिक सेन एवं अन्य डीलर मौजूद थे।

