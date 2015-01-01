पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बैठक:नपं से नगर भवन को अलग करने का षडयंत्र कर रहे हैं विधायक : भाजपा

जामताड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहले डीसी ने नगर भवन की देखरेख का जिम्मा सार्वजनिक कामों के लिए एनएससी सौंपी थी

जामताड़ा नगर भवन जामताड़ा विवाद पर भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष सोमनाथ सिंह के नेतृत्व में बैठक की गई। बैठक में उपस्थित भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता बीरेंद्र मंडल ने कहा कि नगर भवन जामताड़ा विवाद पर लोगों को सही तथ्य की जानकारी होनी चाहिए।

पहले डीसी ने नगर भवन की देखरेख का जिम्मा सार्वजनिक कामों के लिए एनएससी सौंपी थी। कहा कि वर्षों से नगर भवन जामताड़ा एनएससी जामताड़ा के अधीन रहा है। तत्कालीन उपायुक्त डॉ नितिन मदन कुलकर्णी ने नगर भवन का देख रेख का जिम्मा सौंपा गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें