पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्यक्रम:नए श्रम कानून से 50 करोड़ से अधिक मजदूरों को लाभ: वीरेंद्र

जामताड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मोदी सरकार में असंगठित क्षेत्र के मजदूरों पर विशेष बल दिया गया है

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने मजदूरों के बीच जन संवाद स्थापित करते हुए केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पारित कानून के विभिन्न पहलुओं पर लिखित पत्रक श्रमिक वितरण किया। मौके पर वरिष्ठ नेता वीरेंद्र मंडल ने मजदूर भाइयों के साथ संवाद करते हुए नई श्रम संहिता में 50 करोड़ से अधिक संगठित असंगठित तथा स्व नियोजित कामगारों के लिए न्यूनतम मजदूरी, सामाजिक सुरक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, रोजगार के अवसर आदि सुविधा, मजदूरों को नई नीति के तहत मिलने की बात कहे। श्री मंडल ने बताया कि इस कानून के तहत अब मजदूरों को अधिक से अधिक लाभ मिलने का संभावना बना है।

जो कि पहले यह प्रावधान नहीं था। मोदी सरकार में असंगठित क्षेत्र के मजदूरों पर विशेष बल दिया गया है। बदले वैश्विक परिदृश्य के अनुरूप व्यापक विचार विमर्श के यह कानून तैयार किया गया है। ये चार संहिताएं श्रमिक से संबंधित विषयों को शामिल किए गए हैं और एक आत्मनिर्भर भारत की नींव रखी गई है। इनमें मजदूरों के हित को सबसे ऊपर रखा गया है। साथ ही या काम सूचित किया गया है कि इससे उद्योग धंधे एवं व्यापार का बढ़ावा मिले। रोजगार के अवसर का व्यापक सृजन हो। साथ ही श्रमिकों का कौशल विकसित हो। इस अवसर पर जिलाध्यक्ष सोमनाथ सिंह ने बताया कि इस कानून से स्थानीय मजदूरों को फायदा होगा। इस कानून में मजदूरों का न्यूनतम वेतन, समय पर भुगतान पर प्राथमिकता दी गई है। यह कानून वर्तमान सरकार का सबसे बड़ा उपलब्धि है। मौके पर जिला मंत्री सुकुमार सरखेल, रंजीत प्रसाद यादव, चंदन रावत, अनूप पांडे, मितेश शाह, पिंटू गुप्ता, गोविंद राणा, रंजीत राणा, सहित अन्य मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें