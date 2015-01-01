पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:60 से अधिक और 10 वर्ष से कम उम्र वालाें की छठ घाट पर नाे-इंट्री, तैनात रहेंगे दंडाधिकारी

जामताड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • नपं के सभी घाटाें पर सफाई का कार्य पूरा, अर्घ्य के लिए सजधज कर तैयार

लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ पूजा के लिए नगर पंचायत जामताड़ा के सभी घाट सज धज कर तैयार हो गया है। इस संबंध में नगर पंचायत के अध्यक्ष रीना कुमारी ने बताया कि नपं के सभी सफाई कर्मचारियों द्वारा दिन-रात कड़ी मेहनत करके घाटों का सफाई किया गया।

सभी घाटों पर ब्लीचिंग पाउडर व चूना का छिड़काव किया गया है। इसके अलावे सभी गली मोहल्लों का सफाई किया गया। घाटों में समुचित रोशनी की व्यवस्था की गई है। शहर के सभी छठ घाटों की समुचित सफाई करा दी गई है। रीना ने बताया कि सभी घाट छठ व्रतियों के लिए सज धज कर तैयार हो गया है। कहा कि आस्था का पर्व छठ लोगों के भावनाओं से जुड़ा त्योहार है। इस पर्व पर सफाई काे महत्व दिया जाता है। जिसका ध्यान रखते हुए नगर पंचायत जामताड़ा ने छठ व्रतियों को किसी तरह का कोई समस्या न हो इसलिए सफाई पर विशेष ध्यान दिया गया है।

सभी छठ घाटों पर सैनिटाइजेशन का भी कार्य कराया जा रहा है। शुक्रवार को छठ का पहला अर्घ्य है, इसको देखते हुए पवित्रता के ख्याल से नगर पंचायत जामताड़ा द्वारा टैंकर से एवं अग्निशामक वाहन से रास्ते में पानी का छिड़काव किया जाएगा। छिड़काव करने का प्रबंध किया गया है। मौके पर उपस्थित नगर पंचायत के पूर्व अध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र मंडल ने बताया कि कोरोना रूपी महामारी को देखते हुए इस वर्ष छठ घाटों पर विशेष व्यवस्था की गई है।

साफ-सफाई बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण कड़ी होता है। छठ को देखते हुए नगर पंचायत ने बहुत ही बढ़िया व्यवस्था किया है। बिजली की भी अच्छी प्रबंध की गई है। इसके लिए नगर पंचायत के कर्मचारियों, सफाई कर्मचारियों, बिजली के प्रबंध को देखने वाले बिजली मिस्त्री सभी बधाई के पात्र है। लोगों से अपील किया कि लोग अनावश्यक भीड़ भाड़ घाटों में न लगाएं। इससे व्रतियों को भी तकलीफ होगी।

डीसी की अपील... यथासंभव घरों पर धूमधाम से मनाएं छठ
उपायुक्त फैज अक अहमद मुमताज ने लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ को लेकर जिलावासियों को शुभकामना देते हुए अपील किया है कि कोविड 19 के मद्देनजर लोग यथासंभव घरों से ही धूमधाम से छठ मनाएं। इस वर्ष भी महापर्व छठ को जिले भर में मनाया जा रहा है। सूर्योपासना-पूजा के दौरान मास्क का प्रयोग व सामाजिक दूरी के मानकों का पालन करें।

महानगराें में तेजी से फैला है संक्रमण
डीसी ने सभी छठ पूजा समितियों, नागरिकों, बुद्धिजीवी व्यक्तियों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि वे अपने स्तर से भी आम लोगों को घरों से पूजा करने हेतु प्रेरित करें। कहा कि छठ के अवसर पर दूसरे राज्यों में रहने वाले लोग भी अपने घर वापस आते हैं।

सभी छठ घाट पर गोताखोर भी रहेंगे तैनात

कहा कि 60 वर्ष से आधिक उम्र के व्यक्तियों, 10 वर्ष से कम उम्र के बच्चे, बुखार से ग्रस्त व्यक्ति एवं अन्य गंभीर बीमारियों से ग्रस्त व्यक्ति नदी घाटों, तालाब व पोखरों में पूजा के दौरान बिल्कुल न जाएं। ऐसे व्यक्तियों में कोविड 19 संक्रमण से प्रभावित होने का खतरा रहता है। वहीं छठ काे ध्यान में रखते हुए एसडीओ संजय पांडेय ने कहा कि अनुमंडल के 34 घाटों व अन्य स्थानों पर दंडाधिकारी व बल की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। सभी मुख्य छठ घाट पर दंडाधिकारी की प्रतिनियुक्ति किया गया है। सभी घाटों पर गोताखोर की तैनाती भी की जा रही है।

