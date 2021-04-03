पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म-कर्म:मौनी अमावस्या 11 को, 10 दिन की होगी गुप्त नवरात्र

जामताड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • शुक्ल पक्ष पखवाड़ा 15 की बजाए 16 दिन का, नवरात्र में एक दिन अधिक होना शुभ संयाेग

इस साल माघ में मौनी अमावस्या 11 फरवरी को है। इसे खास माना गया है। इसके अगले ही दिन 12 से माघ की गुप्त नवरात्र शुरू होगा, जो 10 दिन का होगा। खास बात यह है कि फरवरी में शुक्ल पक्ष का पखवाड़ा 15 की बजाए 16 दिन का, जबकि गुप्त नवरात्र इस बार नौ की बजाय दस दिन का होगा। पंडितों के अनुसार शुक्ल पक्ष व गुप्त नवरात्र में एक-एक दिन अधिक होना शुभ संयाेग है, जो मंगलकारी रहेगा।

इन योगों में की गई पूजा, दान-पुण्य और खरीद-फरोख्त विशेष फलदायी व समृद्धिकारक रहेगी। माघी अमावस्या को मौनी अमावस्या कहते है। 11 फरवरी को सूर्योदय से ही शुरू हो जाएगी। इस दिन मनु ऋषि का जन्म दिवस भी मनाया जाएगा। ऋषियों और पितरों के निमित्त की गई पूजा, जलार्पण व दान करने के लिए यह दिवस उत्तम फलदायी होता है। माघ महीने में पड़ने वाले गुप्त नवरात्र 12 से 21 फरवरी तक रहेगा।

इस नवरात्र में विभिन्न दुर्गा मंदिरों में विशेष पूजा-अर्चना की जाएगी। देवी दुर्गा के मंदिर में भक्त नौ दिन उपवास रखकर सप्तशती व चालीसा आदि का पाठ कर विभिन्न प्रकार की साधनाएं इस दौरान करते हैं। यह नवरात्र शक्ति की पूजा के लिए खास माना जाता है।

पंडितों के अनुसार, वर्ष में चार नवरात्र होते हैं। इनमें शारदीय व चैत्र नवरात्र प्रकट और माघ व आषाढ़ में पड़ने वाले नवरात्र को गुप्त नवरात्र कहा जाता है। इस माह शुक्ल पक्ष 12 से 27 फरवरी तक 16 दिन का होगा। इस कारण गुप्त नवरात्र भी दस दिन का होगा। इसे भी बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु मनाते हैं। इस पूजा का उन्हें फल भी मिलता है। इसमें की गई आराधना विशेष फलदायक होगी।

शनि है अमावस्या के अधिपति देवता, शुक्र का राशि परिवर्तन लाभकारी

इधर, माघी अमावस्या इस बार इसलिए खास है कि अमावस्या के अधिपति देवता स्वयं शनि है। इस दिन दान-पुण्य का कई गुना फल मिलता है। अमावस्या के दिन शनि स्वराशि में अधिक बलवान रहेंगे। अमावस्या का दिन हो और शनि मकर राशि में हों तो वृद्ध और रोगियों की सेवा करना शुभ फलदायी रहेगा।

सौंदर्य और सुख-समृद्धि के अधिपति शुक्र का शुक्रवार को धनु से मकर राशि में प्रवेश हुआ। यह राशि परिवर्तन वृषभ, मिथुन, कन्या, तुला, मकर व मीन राशि वालों के लिए लाभप्रद रहेगा। शेष राशियों में कुछ के लिए सामान्य तो कुछ को मिश्रित फल देने वाला रहेगा। पंडित सुधीर झा के अनुसार शुक्ल पक्ष व गुप्त नवरात्र में एक-एक दिन अधिक होना शुभ संयाेग है। इन योगों में की गई पूजा समृद्धिकारक रहेगी।

