पहल:नेहरू युवा केंद्र ने मनाया कौमी एकता दिवस

जामताड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नेहरू युवा केंद्र जिला युवा समन्वयक प्रांजल अग्रवाल एवं लेखापाल उदय कुमार के निर्देश पर राष्ट्रीय युवा स्वयं सेवक प्रियरंजन कुमार द्वारा कौमी एकता दिवस मनाया गया। राज्पल्ली-नामुपाड़ा मुहल्ला में शपथ ग्रहण का आयोजन किया गया। राष्ट्रीय एकता समारोह के दौरान भारत की स्वतंत्रता और ईमानदारी को संरक्षण और मजबूत करने की प्रतिज्ञा ली जाती है।

प्रतिज्ञा में ये दृढ़ निश्चय किया जाता है कि सभी प्रकार के मतभेदों के साथ ही भाषा, संस्कृति, धर्म, क्षेत्र और राजनीतिक आपत्तियों के विवादों को निपटाने के लिए अहिंसा, शांति और विश्वास को जारी रखा जायेगा। इसके लिए हम सभी युवाओं को आगे आना होगा। युवा शक्ति ही देश की सबसे बड़ी शक्ति है। प्रियरंजन कुमार ने कहा कि कौमी एकता दिवस देश भर में सांप्रदायिक सद्भाव को बढ़ावा देने के लिए मनाया जाता है।

राष्ट्रीय एकता की भावना को मजबूत बनाने, सांप्रदायिक सद्भाव बढ़ाने और देश को उदारता तथा धर्मनिरपेक्षता के मूल्यों को बढ़ाने का कार्य किया जाता है। मौके पर सैनिटाइजर एवं मास्क का भी वितरण किया गया। मौके पर प्रियरंजन कुमार, अरविंद कुमार, नीतीश कुमार, राहुल कुमार, विष्णु महतो, उज्जल महतो, राहुल महतो संजय महतो, आशीष कुमार महतो, पीयूष आदि मौजूद थे।

