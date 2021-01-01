पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:जामताड़ा के काेविड अस्पताल उदलबनी में अब सिर्फ 1 मरीज भर्ती

जामताड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  • चिरेका में कोविड-19 प्रतिरक्षण टीकाकरण अभियान की शुरुआत

जामताड़ा में कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार थम चुकी है। जहां पहले कोविड अस्पताल में बेड खाली नहीं मिलते थे वहां विरानी छायी हुई है। अभी कोविड अस्पताल उदलबनी में केवल एक कोरोना मरीज है। कोविड अस्पताल का आईसीयू वार्ड मरीज के नहीं रहने के कारण बंद है। नन आईसीयू वार्ड में एक मरीज भर्ती है। हांलाकि अभी जिले में एक्टिव केस की संख्या चार है। लेकिन अधिकतर मरीजों में संक्रमण कमजोर है। इसलिए एक को छोड़कर बाकी सभी होम आइसोलेशन में है। विदित हो कि अप्रैल और मई में कोरोना मरीज की संख्या अधिक था। अक्टूबर के बाद संक्रमितों की संख्या घटनी शुरू हो गई। प्रथम चरण का टीकाकरण समाप्ति की ओर है और दूसरे चरण का टीकाकरण शुरू करने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने तैयारी प्रारंभ कर दिया है।

दूसरे चरण में पुलिसकर्मी, सफाईकर्मी जैसे कोरोना फ्रंटलाइन वारियर्स का टीकाकरण किया जाएगा। वहीं दूसरी ओर कोविड-19 से सुरक्षित उपाय एवं रोकथाम के राष्ट्रीय कार्यक्रम के तहत चित्तरंजन रेलइंजन कारखाना के कस्तूरबा गांधी अस्पताल, कांफ्रेंस रूम में कोविड-19 प्रतिरक्षण टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ किया गया। जिला स्वास्थ्य प्राधिकरण पश्चिम बर्धमान के निगरानी में सभी तरह के सतर्कता उपाय के साथ डॉ एमके चौधरी, प्रधान मुख्य चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी, चिरेका को प्रथम टीका देकर इस अभियान की शुरुआत की गयी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग से जारी निर्देश वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर कोविड–19 का टीका प्रथम चरण में ऑनलाइन पंजीकृत स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों (चिकित्सक, पारा स्वास्थ्यकर्मी मौजूद थे।

