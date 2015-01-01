पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:निरसा से पकड़ाए पांच युवकों में एक निकला साइबर ठग, अन्य को जांच के बाद छोड़ दिया

जामताड़ा/ मुरलीपहाड़ी3 घंटे पहले
  • पकड़ा गया साइबर ठग के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा

सायबर क्राइम के मामले में सोमवार को हिरासत में लिए गए पांच अपराधियों की पूरी जांच पड़ताल के बाद नारायणपुर पुलिस ने करमाटांड़ थाना क्षेत्र के एक युवक सलामत अंसारी (24) पिता अलाउद्दीन अंसारी को साइबर क्राइम किये जाने की पुष्टि के बाद उसे न्यायिक हिरासत में लेकर जेल भेज दिया है तथा अन्य चार संदिग्ध युवकों को जांच पड़ताल के बाद छोड़ दिया गया है।

इस संबंध में नारायणपुर पुलिस द्वारा बताया गया कि करमाटांड़ थाना क्षेत्र के एक युवक हुसैन अंसारी का बेटा दुर्गापुर अस्पताल में भर्ती है। वह एक भाड़े की स्कॉर्पियो को लेकर कुछ अन्य साथियों के साथ अपने बेटे के इलाज के लिए पश्चिम बंगाल के दुर्गापुर अस्पताल धनबाद के रास्ते से जा रहा था। वह धनबाद के रास्ते से निकल कर नेशनल हाईवे से होकर दुर्गापुर तथा अन्य चार युवक कोलकाता जाने की तैयारी में थे।

तभी टुंडी थाना की पुलिस का वाहन देखकर वाहन में बैठे सायबर अपराधी सलामत अंसारी ने वाहन को शंकरडीह के पास निरसा जाने वाले रास्ते मे मोड़ दिया। पुलिस ने पीछा करते हुए वाहन से सभी को पकड़ लिया और सभी को पहले निरसा थाना ले जाया गया तथा निरसा थाना की पुलिस ने नारायणपुर थाना को इसकी सूचना दी। जिसके बाद देर शाम तक सभी पकड़ाये युवकों को नारायणपुर थाना लाकर पूछताछ की गई।

ऐसे करता था ठगी: इस संबंध में नारायणपुर थाना में पदस्थापित प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस अधिकारी सह थाना प्रभारी शुभांशु जैन ने बताया कि यह युवक साइबर अपराधियों से मिलकर उसका ही मोहरा बनकर काम काफी सालों से किया करता था। पुलिस ने बताया कि यह युवक को मोहरा बनाकर काम करवाने वाला मास्टरमाइंड कोई और है। पुलिस उसकी तलाश जल्द करेगी। सलामत के विरुद्ध साइबर थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है।

