फुरकान ने कहा:ओवैसी सांप्रदायिक हैं और भाजपा की भाषा बाेलते हैं, बिहार में जल्द होगा सत्ता का परिवर्तन

जामताड़ा4 घंटे पहले
समर्थकों के साथ फुरकान अंसारी।
  • भाजपा का मजबूत करने में लगे हुए है ओबैसी, देश में किसी समुदाय की कट्‌टरता नहीं चलने वाली

ओबेसी सांप्रदायिक है और भाजपा की भाषा बाेलते हैं। यह बातें बिहार चुनाव में ओबेसी काे मिले 5 सीट की चर्चा करते हुए फुरकान अंसारी ने कहा। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि नन मुस्लिम इलाके से जीते होते तो यह कहा जाता है कि सभी जाति का समावेश उनके दल के साथ है। लेकिन मुस्लिम वोटों से जीते हैं उनके प्रत्याशी। इसको और क्या कहा जा सकता है। कहा कि भाजपा व ओबेसी एक हीं सिक्के के दो पहलू हैं जिस पर यकीन नहीं किया जा सकता है।

ओबेसीभाजपा से मिले हैं और भाजपा को मजबूत करने में लगे हुए है और भाजपा के माध्यम से स्वयं को भी मजबूत करने में भी लगे हुए है। कट्टर हिन्दू व कट्टर मुस्लिम से कांग्रेसियों को नफरत है। ऐसे से हमलोग नाता नहीं रखना चाहते हैं। कट्‌टरपंथियों से देश को भी खतरा है। देश की जनता भी कट्‌टरपंथियों को पसंद नहीं करती है।

उन्हाेंने कहा कि ओबेसी और भाजपा काे जनता जल्द नकारेगी। हर वक्त दाेनाें जात पात की बात करते हैं। हमेशा लव जेहाद, पाकिस्तान ऐसे कर रहा है, बंग्लादेश ऐसा कर रहा है। इससे भारत की जनता काे काेई लेना देना है। कट्टरपंथी काे किसी भी परिस्थिति में बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। कट्टर हिन्दू और कट्टर मुस्लिम देश में नहीं चलेगा। यहां सेकुलर हीं चलेगा। ओबेसीऔर भाजपा दोनों को जनता नकारेगी।

किसान परेशान है युवा वर्ग बेरोजगारी की मार झेल रही है। बेरोजगारों को रोजगार देने की कोई नीति सरकार के पास नहीं है। बिहार में जल्द सत्ता बदल की चर्चा करते हुए कहा कि निर्वाचन आयोग में मामला गया है। कुछ दिनों के लिए नीतिश कुमार मुख्यमंत्री बन गये हैं। कोर्ट भी गये हैं। वहां से न्याय मिलेगा। माैके पर अजहररूद्दीन, इरशादउलहक अरसी, बिनाेद क्षत्री, अभय पांडेय सहित अन्य उपस्थित थे।

