बैठक सम्पन्न:जिले के सभी छह लैम्पसों में 31 मार्च 21 तक होगी धान की खरीदारी- डीडीसी

जामताड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • धान अधिप्राप्ति को लेकर जिला स्तरीय अनुश्रवण समिति की बैठक सम्पन्न

धान अधिप्राप्ति की जिला स्तरीय अनुश्रवण समिति की बैठक उप विकास आयुक्त नमन प्रियेश लकड़ा की अध्यक्षता में हुई। बैठक में उप विकास आयुक्त द्वारा बताया गया कि प्रत्येक प्रखंड में 1-1 धान अधिप्राप्ति केंद्र कार्यरत है। प्रत्येक केंद्र में प्रखंड सहकारिता पदाधिकारी, जन सेवक एवं एक कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर की प्रतिनियुक्ति कर ली गई है। राइस मिल का टैगिंग चयनित लैंपस के साथ कर लिया गया। जामताड़ा प्रखंड के लैंपस का टैगिंग राइस मिल अंसार एग्रो फूड मधुपुर से किया गया है। नारायणपुर प्रखंड के सबनपुर लैंपस का टैगिंग राइस मिल अंसार एग्रो फूड मधुपुर से किया गया है। करमाटांड़ प्रखंड के सीकरपोसनी लैंपस का टैगिंग राइस मिल अंसार एग्रो फूड मधुपुर से किया गया है। नाला प्रखंड के कुलडंगाल लैंपस का टैगिंग राइस मिल अमोलिका एग्रो इंडिया रानेश्वर से किया गया है।

कुंडहित प्रखंड के बाबूपुर लैंपस का टैगिंग राइस मिल अमोलिका एग्रो इंडिया रानेश्वर से किया गया है। जबकि फतेहपुर प्रखंड के डुमरिया लैंपस टैगिंग बजरंग राइस मिल पालजोरी से किया गया है। उप विकास आयुक्त द्वारा संबंधित पदाधिकारी को किसानों का भेंडर आईडी शत-प्रतिशत क्रिएट करने का निर्देश दिया ताकि किसानों के भुगतान में अनावश्यक विलंब न हो। उप विकास आयुक्त द्वारा जिला प्रबंधक को निर्देश दिया गया कि जूट बैग की कमी न हो यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे। बैठक में उप विकास आयुक्त ने जिले में धान अधिप्राप्ति हेतु संबंधित पदाधिकारियों को कई आवश्यक निर्देश दिया है। साथ ही उप विकास आयुक्त द्वारा धान अधिप्राप्ति, ट्रांसपोर्टिंग, भुगतान एवं एसएमएस का रिपोर्ट प्रतिदिन देने का निर्देश दिया गया।बैठक में उप विकास आयुक्त नमन प्रियेश लकड़ा ने बताया कि जामताड़ा जिला अन्तर्गत सभी छह प्रखंडों में लैम्पस धान क्रय केन्द्र कार्यरत है।

