शुभ संकेत:जिले में 15 नवंबर से होगी धान की खरीदी, रिकाॅर्ड 86 हजार क्विंटल से अधिक धान खरीदी का तय किया गया है लक्ष्य

जामताड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • 26 हजार किसानाें के रजिस्ट्रेशन का लक्ष्य, धान की बंपर पैदावार के आसार

खरीफ विपणन मौसम 2020-21 धान अधिप्राप्ति का कार्य 15 नवंबर 2020 से 31 मार्च 2021 तक किया जाएगा। जिले में इसकी तैयारी आरंभ कर दिया गया है। जिले के सभी छह प्रखंड में छह में धान खरीदारी सेंटर बनाया गया है। यहां किसान सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित दर पर धान की बिक्री कर सकेंगे।

धान अधिप्राप्ति का कार्य प्रारंभ होने के पूर्व अधिप्राप्ति केंद्रों का चयन जिला अनुश्रवण समिति के द्वारा कराया गया है। जामताड़ा जिले में 52000 हेक्टेयर में धान की खेती का लक्ष्य रखा गया था जिसे शत-प्रतिशत पूरा किया गया। अच्छी बारिश के कारण जिले में धान की खेती बेहतर हुई है जिस कारण विभाग को उम्मीद है कि इस वर्ष पिछले वर्ष के मुकाबले डेढ़ गुना अधिक धान की खरीदारी हो सकेगी।

इस वर्ष किसानों का रजिस्ट्रेशन भी किया जा रहा है। जिले में 26000 किसानों का रजिस्ट्रेशन का लक्ष्य निर्धारित है। बताया जाता है कि जिले में करीब 25 से 30 प्रतिशत धान कटनी का कार्य पूरा कर लिया गया है। विभाग द्वारा किसानों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है कि अधिक से अधिक रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाकर धान की बिक्री आरंभ कर दें।

धान खरीद के लिए सरकार ने न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य निर्धारित कर दिया है। किसानों के रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए प्रखंड वार लक्ष्य तैयार किया गया है नारायणपुर और नाला प्रखंड के लिए 5-5 हजार और जामताड़ा, कुंडहित, फतेहपुर, करमाटांड़ प्रखंड के लिए 4-4 चार हजार किसानों के रजिस्ट्रेशन का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया है।

6 पैक्स केंद्रों का चयन: धान अधिप्राप्ति के लिए जिले के सभी 6 प्रखंडों में कुल 6 पैक्स केंद्रों का चयन किया गया है। जिला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी, सभी प्रखंड आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी एवं सभी प्रखंड कृषि पदाधिकारियों ने पैक्स केंद्रों का चयन किया गया है।

पूर्व वित्तीय वर्ष में कुल धान अधिप्राप्ति केंद्रों की संख्या 6 और 02 राइस मिलों के साथ इन्हें टैग किया गया था। पूर्व वित्तीय वर्ष कुल पंजीकृत किसान 3207 थे जिनमें से 1326 किसानों के द्वारा विभिन्न धान केंद्रों पर धान का बिक्री किया गया।

सरकार ने तय किया न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य
इस वर्ष सरकार द्वारा न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य साधारण धान के लिए 1868.00 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल तथा ग्रेड ए धान के लिए 1888.00 प्रति क्विंटल रखा गया है। राज्य सरकार द्वारा बोनस राशि को अभी तक नहीं जोड़ा गया है। 15 नवंबर से धान अधिप्राप्ति की प्रक्रिया शुरू होने तक राज्य सरकार द्वारा बोनस राशि की भी घोषणा की जाएगी। न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य और राज्य बोनस की राशि को मिलाते हुए जो राशि तय किया जाएगा उसी आधार पर जिला स्तर से धान अधिप्राप्ति की जाएगी।

15 तक रजिस्ट्रेशन की तिथि निर्धारित

पिछले वित्तीय वर्ष में राज्य सरकार द्वारा जामताड़ा जिले में धान अधिप्राप्ति का लक्ष्य 86000.00 क्विंटल किया गया था। इस वर्ष बीते वित्त वर्ष से डेढ़ गुना अधिक धान अधिप्राप्ति का लक्ष्य है। जितने किसानों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाएं वो नए सिरे से धान अधिप्राप्ति के लिए स्वतंत्र हैं और जो नए किसान हैं जिन्होंने अभी तक रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं कराया है वे 15 नवंबर तक रजिस्ट्रेशन करा सकते हैं।

किसान जल्द से जल्द रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा ले ताकि धान अधिप्राप्ति किया जा सके। सरकार द्वारा न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य तय कर दिया गया है। 15 नवंबर से धान की खरीदारी जिले में आरंभ हो जाएगी। जिले के सभी छह प्रखंड में एक-एक पैक्स खोला गया है जहां किसान धान बेच सकेंगे।
सबन गुड़िया, जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी, जामताड़ा

