पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

भ्रष्टाचार:नाला प्रखंड के पंजुनिया के पंचायत सचिव मनोरंजन मिर्धा घूस लेने के आरोप में निलंबित

जामताड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वायरल वीडियो की जांच का आदेश भी उपायुक्त ने दिया है

सरकारी कार्य में कर्मचारियों द्वारा योजनाओं में भ्रष्टाचार लूट खसोट जारी है। जिला के मुरलीपहाड़ी और महेशमुंडा के बाद रिश्वत लेनदेन करने का एक वीडियो फिर वायरल हुआ है। यह वीडियो नाला प्रखंड के पांजुनिया पंचायत सचिवालय का है।‌ पंचायत सचिव डोभा निर्माण के लिए ₹9000 वसूल रहे है। वायरल वीडियो पांजुनियां के पंचायत सचिव मनोरंजन मिर्धा का है। जिसमें वे रूपया गिनते हुए दिख रहे है। जानकारी के अनुसार पंजुनिया पंचायत के उक्त पंचायत सचिव द्वारा डोभा निर्माण योजना को फाइनल करने के लिए लाभुक से 09 हजार रुपए रिश्वत मांगा गया था।

वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद उपायुक्त फैज अक अहमद मुमताज ने मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए आरोपी पंचायत सचिव मनोरंजन मिर्धा को निलंबित कर दिया है। उपायुक्त ने मामले की जांच के आदेश भी दिया है। सरकार के इस महत्वाकांक्षी योजना में लूट खसोट की बात भी सामने आ रही है। आरोप है कि पंचायत सचिव द्वारा डोभा निर्माण की योजना को फाइनल करने के नाम पर लाभुक से 09 हजार रुपए की रकम रिश्वत के रूप में ली गई है। इसके बाद लाभुक ने पंचायत सचिव को रिश्वत की रकम दी तो वहां उपस्थित गोविंद हांसदा नामक व्यक्ति ने इसका वीडियो बना लिया और उसे सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल कर दिया।

इस घटना के संबंध में पंचायत सचिव मनोरंजन मिर्धा ने कहा कि छह महीने पूर्व का वीडियो है। उक्त पंचायत के बबलू मुर्मू व गोविंद हांसदा नामक व्यक्ति से उनका विवाद चल रहा था। इन दोनों ने साजिश के तहत वीडियो बनाकर वायरल कर दिया है। उपायुक्त ने कहा कि वायरल वीडियो के आधार पर पंचायत सचिव मनोरंजन मिर्धा को निलंबित किया गया है। पूरे मामले की जांच की जा रही है। आरोप सिद्ध होने पर सचिव के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें