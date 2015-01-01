पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हड़ताल:सदर अस्पताल की ओपीडी में नहीं हुआ मरीजों का इलाज- इमरजेंसी में कोविड-19 व गायनी से जुड़े मरीजों का किया गया इलाज

जामताड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  • डॉक्टर हड़ताल पर, सदर अस्पताल बंद

मिक्सोपैथी (नए कानून) के खिलाफ इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के आह्वान पर शुक्रवार को जिले के डॉक्टर हड़ताल पर रहे। डॉक्टरों के हड़ताल के कारण सदर अस्पताल जामताड़ा में सामान्य मरीजों का इलाज नहीं किया जा सका। हांलाकि इस दौरान इमरजेंसी व कोविड 19 के अलावे गायनों इमरजेंसी में मरीजों का इलाज किया गया। सुबह 6 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक डॉक्टरों ने ओपीडी में कार्य नहीं किया। डॉक्टरों के हड़ताल के कारण मरीजों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। अधिकांश मरीजों को बिना इलाज कराये हीं लौटते देखा गया। सामान्य रोग के मरीज का इलाज शुक्रवार को नहीं पाया।

वहीं दूसरी ओर जहां प्रतिदिन 200 से 250 मरीजों का इलाज सदर अस्पताल में हाेता था वहीं हड़ताल के कारण 25 के लगभग मरीजों का इलाज इमरजेंसी में किया गया। सदर अस्पताल जामताड़ा में प्रतिदिन तीन शिफ्ट में मरीजों का इलाज किया जाता है। सामान्य ओपीडी सुबह नौ बजे से दोपहर तीन बजे तक संचालित किया जाता है। इसके बाद दोपहर तीन बजे से रात नौ बजे तथा रात नौ बजे से सुबह नौ बजे तक इमरजेंसी के मरीजों का इलाज किया जाता है। सुबह में चिकित्सकों ने कुछ मरीजों का इलाज किया। परंतु बाद में पूर्ण रूप से ओपीडी सेवा को बाधित कर दिया गया। सदर अस्पताल में सुबह से ही डॉक्टर ओपीडी में नहीं बैठे। यहां केवल इमरजेंसी में मरीजों का उपचार किया गया।

ओपीडी बंद होने से मरीजों भटकते रहे
ओपीडी पूरी तरह बंद होने के बाद मरीजों की परेशानी बढ़ गई। एक मरीज राजीव कुमार ने बताया कि ओपीडी में डॉक्टर के नहीं रहने के कारण सुबह नौ बजे से इंतजार करते रहे। काफी देर तक इंतजार करने के बाद भी जब चिकित्सक नहीं पहुंचे तो पता चला कि हड़ताल है। कहा कि इलाज भी नहीं हुआ और पूरा दिन बेकार हो गया। परिजनों को मरीज लेकर वापस लौटना पड़ा।

आईएमए ने कहा- यह हड़ताल जनता के लिए

राज्य के लगभग 13 हजार डॉक्टर्स ने हड़ताल का एलान किया। आईएमए के सचिव डॉ. अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि यह लड़ाई आम जनता के लिए ही है। उन्होंने बताया कि मेडिकल का छात्र एमबीबीएस पास करने के बाद 1 साल इंटर्नशिप, 1 साल हाउस सर्जरी। कुल पांच साल की प्रैक्टिस के बाद सर्जन बनता है। लेकिन केंद्र सरकार आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सकों को सर्जरी की सालभर का कोर्स करा कर उन्हें सर्जन बनाना चाहती है। यह समाज के लिए खतरनाक होगा।

