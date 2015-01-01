पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्व:खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण कर 36 घंटे निर्जला उपवास का लिया संकल्प

जामताड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को पहला अ‌र्घ्य और शनिवार को उदीयमान सूर्य को अ‌र्घ्य देने के साथ होगा महापर्व छठ का समापन

शाम खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण कर छठ व्रतियों ने 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास का संकल्प लिया। गुरुवार की शाम सूर्यास्त के बाद व्रती खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। खरना के प्रसाद में ईख के कच्चे रस, गुड़, गाय के दूध, अरवा चावल से महाप्रसाद खीर बनाने के बाद भगवान को अर्पित करने के बाद व्रती प्रसाद ग्रहण कर 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास किया।

गुरुवार खरना का प्रसाद बना कर श्रद्धालुओं ने ग्रहण किया। खरना प्रसाद का वितरण भी किया गया। सगे संबंधियों दोस्तों को आमंत्रण कर खरना का प्रसाद खिलाया गया। व्रती गुरुवार को खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण करने के बाद शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को पहला अ‌र्घ्य देंगे।

इसके बाद शनिवार को उदीयमान सूर्य को अ‌र्घ्य देकर चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ का समापन करेंगी। पुजारी अशोक तिवारी ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अ‌र्घ्य शाम 5:21 बजे तक सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग में पड़ेगा। वही उदयीमान सूर्य को अ‌र्घ्य सुबह 6:39 बजे के बाद द्विपुष्कर योग में पड़ेगा। महापर्व छठ का व्रत आरोग्य, सौभाग्य, संतान प्राप्ति के लिए किया जाता है।

छठ घाट सजधज कर तैयार
छठ घाटों को सजाने संवारने में युवा जुटे रहे। छठ घाट की साफ-सफाई से लेकर घाट लूटने का कार्य पूरा हो गया। लोगों ने घाट पर ब्लीचिंग पाउडर, चुना आदि का छिड़काव कर साफ सफाई किया। छठ घाट पर लाइटिंग की व्यवस्था की गई है ताकि श्रद्धालुओं को इसी प्रकार की परेशानी का सामना न करना पड़े। छठ घाट को काफी आकर्षक ढंग से सजाया गया है। वही प्रखंड क्षेत्र के अन्य छठ घाटों पर युवा साफ-सफाई और रंग रोगन में लगे हैं।

बाजार में फलों की खरीदारी के लिए उमड़ी भीड़
बाजार से फल, सूप, डाली, पूजन सामग्री की खरीदारी लोग देर रात तक करते रहे। लोगों ने अपने सामर्थ्य के अनुसार फल प्रसाद खरीदारी किए। कुछ लोगों ने किलो के हिसाब से फल खरीदा तो कुछ लोगों ने फलों की पेटी ही खरीद लिया। जामताड़ा शहर के इंदिरा चौक, सुभाष चौक, कोर्ट मोड़, पुराना हटिया, नगर भवन चौक, स्टेशन चौक के पास फलों की दुकानें सजी हुई थी। जहां सैकड़ों लोगों ने फल की खरीदारी किया। मिहिजाम शहर के चितरंजन स्टेशन रोड पर फलों के दर्जनों दुकानें सजी थी।

जहां लोगों ने बढ़ चढ़कर खरीदारी किया। छठ महापर्व के मौके पर बाजार एवं घरों में छठी मइया के गीत गूंजते रहे। शुक्रवार की शाम पहला अ‌र्घ्यदान की जाएगी। अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य के अ‌र्घ्यदान के बाद व्रती अपने घर वापस आती है। घाट से वापस आकर व्रती आंगन या छत पर मिट्टी के बने काशी को षष्ठी देवी (छठी मइया) के रूप में पूजन करेगे। इसे कोसी भरना कहा जाता है। कोसी को ईख के चनना बनाकर इसके नीचे रखा जाता है। इसके बाद छठी मईया की पूजा किया जाएगा। इस दौरान महिलाएं छठ मईया के गीत का दौर जारी रहेगा।

