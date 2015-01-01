पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीईओ ने कहा:साइकिल की उपयोगिता प्रमाण पत्र प्रधानाध्यापक जमा कराएंगे

जामताड़ा5 घंटे पहले
बैठक करते डीईओ व शिक्षक।
  • बाल अधिकार व पर्यावरण संरक्षण पर पेंटिग, क्विज 25 नवंबर तक

कल्याण विभाग द्वारा साइकिल क्रय के लिए दी गई राशि का उपयोगिता प्रमाण पत्र जल्द सभी शिक्षक जमा करें। इसके अलावे चालू वित्तीय वर्ष में 8वीं में अध्ययनरत एससी, एसटी व अल्पसंख्यक छात्रों को साइकिल क्रय की राशि डीबीटी के माध्यम से उनके बैंक खातेे में उपलब्ध करायी गई थी। उक्त राशि से छात्रों ने साइकिल का क्रय किया या नहीं इसकी भी उपयोगिता देना अनिवार्य है।

यह निर्देश मंगलवार को जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी अभय शंकर ने जिले के विभिन्न स्कूलों के प्रधानाध्यापकों के साथ आयोजित बैठक में कहा। इसके अलावा डीईओ ने स्कूल कीट की राशि का प्रमाण पत्र संबंधित को बीआरसी में जमा करने का निर्देश दिया। अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाल दिवस के तहत बाल अधिकार एवं पर्यावरण संरक्षण पर अलग-अलग पेंटिग, क्विज प्रतियोगिता 25 नवंबर तक कराने को कहा।

बैठक के दौरान डीईओ ने कहा कि इस वर्ष कला उत्सव का ऑनलाइन आयोजन किया जाएगा। इसके लिए नौ तरह की प्रतियोगिताएं होगी। इस प्रतियोगिताएं में जो भी बच्चे भाग लेंगे। उन्हें पांच मिनट का विडियो बना कर संबंधित बीआरसी में जमा करना है। कहा कि जिला स्तर पर टॉप आने वाले छात्रों को पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा। मौके पर जिला कल्याण पदाधिकारी उत्तम कुमार भगत, एडीपीओ संजय कुमार कापरी, कुंडहित बीईईओ एस्थेर मूर्मू, करमाटांड़ बीपीओ सावित्री किस्कू सहित अन्य मौजूद थे।

