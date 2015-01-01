पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:सभी गांवों में मनरेगा के 5 से 6 योजना चलाएं: डीडीसी

जामताड़ाएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्रामीणों को उनके गांव के आस-पास ही काम की व्यवस्था कराने को कहा, योजनाओं का लिया जायजा

शुक्रवार को उप विकास आयुक्त नमन प्रियेश लकड़ा ने नारायणपुर प्रखंड का औचक निरीक्षण किया साथ ही मनरेगा योजनाओं के तहत किए जा रहे कार्यों की समीक्षा की। उप विकास आयुक्त जामताड़ा ने मनरेगा के तहत चल रहे योजनाओं का समीक्षा करते हुए कहा कि अधिक से अधिक मजदूरों को मनरेगा योजना से जोड़ा जाए साथ ही जिन मजदूरों का जॉब कार्ड नहीं बना है वैसे लाभुकों का जॉब कार्ड बनाया जाए। उप विकास आयुक्त ने मनरेगा योजना पीएम आवास के तहत चल रहे कार्यों में तेजी लाने का निर्देश दिया साथ ही कहा कि अधिक से अधिक मजदूरों को मनरेगा के तहत रोजगार दिया जाए ताकि ग्रामीण अर्थव्यवस्था मजबूत हो सके।

उन्होंने कहा कि सभी गांव में मनरेगा योजना के तहत कम से कम 5-6 योजना चलाई जाए। ताकि मजदूरों को काम के लिए भटकना नहीं पड़े। कार्य करने वाले मजदूरों सोशल डिस्टेंस का हर हाल में अनुपालन कराया जाए। इसके अलावा उप विकास आयुक्त ने प्रखंड में ट्रेंच कम बंड, नाली निर्माण,बागवानी योजना का भी समीक्षा किया साथ ही आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिया गया। मौके पर परियोजना पदाधिकारी मोतिउर रहमान, तापस लायक सहित अन्य संबंधित पदाधिकारी कर्मी उपस्थित थे।

