पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

माल्यार्पण:सरना आदिवासी धर्म कोड के प्रस्ताव को केंद्र सरकार को भेजेे जाने पर करने पर हर्ष जताया

जामताड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आदिवासी समाज के नेताओं ने सिदाे कान्हो की प्रतिमा पर किया माल्यार्पण

मांझी परगना सरदार महासभा, जिला सरना समिति, जय आदिवासी युवा शक्ति (जयस) एवं ट्राइबल्स ड्रीम (मजदूर भी हम मालिक भी हम) द्वारा बुधवार को झारखंड विधानसभा से “सरना आदिवासी धर्म कोड” के प्रस्ताव को पारित कर केंद्र सरकार को जनगणना प्रपत्र -2921 में दर्ज करने हेतु अग्रसारित किया गया।

इसके उपलक्ष्य में सरना धर्म गुरु लस्कर सोरेन, प्रो सुनील कुमार हांसदा, संजय पहान, राष्ट्रपति पुरस्कार से सम्मानित शिक्षक सुनील कुमार बास्की, जिमोली बास्की, जिला परिषद सदस्य, श्यामलाल मरांडी (जयस जिला अध्यक्ष) आदि के नेतृत्व में आदिवासी समाज के सैकड़ों लोगों के द्वारा सर्व प्रथम सिदो कान्हाे चौक पर उनके प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण किया गया। तत्पश्चात मांदर एवं नगाड़ा के थाप पर नाचते हुए इंदिरा चौक तक जुलूस निकाली गई एवं लड्डू/मिठाई बांटकर खुशी जाहिर की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें