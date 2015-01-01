पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरना:सरना धर्म कोड को लेकर जल्द करेंगे मुख्यमंत्री से वार्ता : इरफान अंसारी

जामताड़ा25 मिनट पहले
  • विशेष सत्र में विधायक से सरना धर्म काेड का पक्ष रखने काे कहा

आदिवासी समुदाय के धार्मिक पहचान सरना धर्म कोड के मुद्दे पर सरना धर्मगुरू बंधन तिग्गा ने जामताड़ा विधायक इरफान अंसारी से वार्ता किया। कहा गया कि 11 को मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन द्वारा बुलाए गये विशेष सत्र में सरना धर्म कोड का पक्ष रखे। विधायक ने धर्मगुरू और प्रतिनिधिमंडल का स्वागत करते हुए बताया कि रघुवर दास की सरकार में सरना धर्म कोड के लिए सदन में कार्यस्थगण प्रस्ताव लाया था और धरना पर बैठकर सरना धर्म कोड पारित करने की मांग रखा था।

कहा कि भारत में लगभग 17 करोड़ आदिवासियों को संविधान के अनुच्छेद 342 के तहत अनुसूचित जनजातीय अर्थात आदिवासी का दर्जा प्राप्त है। लेकिन अबतक अनुच्छेद 25 के तहत इन्हें धर्म की मान्यता सरना धर्म नही दिया गया है, जिसके कारण लगातार आदिवासियों का धर्मांतरण हो रहा है, 2011 के जनगणना में 21 राज्यों में लगभग 49 लाख से अधिक लोग ने अपना धर्म सरना दर्ज कराया है। ऐसे में एकाएक आदिवासी कोड की मांग भाजपा प्रायोजित है।

