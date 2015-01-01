पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपील:जामताड़ा व मिहिजाम के शहरी क्षेत्र में विशेष कोरोना जांच शिविर कल

जामताड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • शिविर में तैनात रहेंगे वरीय पदाधिकारी, लाेगाें से की गई सहयाेग की अपील

कोरोना के बढ़ते पॉजिटिव मामले एवं आगामी त्योहार को देखते हुए कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रसार को रोकने के लिए जामताड़ा एवं मिहिजाम शहरी क्षेत्रों में कोविड-19 विशेष जांच शिविर 12 नवंबर गुरूवार को 9 से 5 तक आयोजित किया जाएगा। इसकी जानकारी डीसी फैज अक अहमद मुमताज ने बताया कि नगर पंचायत जामताड़ा क्षेत्र में रानी सती मंदिर के सामने दुमका रोड, रेलवे साइडिंग के पास दुमका रोड, रेमंड शोरूम के सामने दुमका रोड, रिलायंस ट्रेंड्स के पास, श्याम वस्त्रालय, पुरानी कचहरी परिसर, आधार सेंटर के पास, प्रखंड परिसर, सुभाष चौक पर शिविर का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

जबकि नगर परिषद मिहिजाम में नगर परिषद कार्यालय, कानगोई फाटक के पास, एसबीआई के सामने, मिहिजाम हटिया परिसर में शिविर लगाया जाएगा। उपायुक्त ने बताया कि उक्त स्थलों पर निर्धारित तिथि एवं समय में विशेष जांच अभियान के तहत सैंपल संग्रह किया जाएगा। इसके लिए शहर के विभिन्न संस्थानों, प्रतिष्ठानों के संचालक एवं कार्यरत कर्मियों एवं ग्राहकों आदि का टेस्ट कराने हेतु दिशा निर्देश दिया गया है। जिसके लिए किट की उपलब्धता, जांच हेतु बृहद प्रचार प्रसार, मोबिलाइजेशन आदि के हेतु निर्देश दिया गया है। वहीं उपायुक्त द्वारा उक्त विशेष जांच अभियान की सफलता हेतु सभी स्थलों के हेतु वरीय पदाधिकारी, सहयोगी पदाधिकारी एवं अन्य की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। उपायुक्त ने सभी संबंधित पदाधिकारियों को इस बाबत निर्देश दिया गया है कि विशेष कैंप हेतु मेडिकल टीम 9 बजे से जांच स्थल पर पहुंचकर जांच को शुरू करेंगे। वही संबंधित पदाधिकारी शिविर स्थल पर अपने पर्यवेक्षण में जांच करवाएंगे साथ ही किट की उपलब्धता, लोगों के बीच मोबिलाइजेशन, कैंप में दुकानदारों, ग्राहकों की शत-प्रतिशत उपस्थिति, आवश्यकतानुसार जलपान की व्यवस्था, विहित प्रपत्र में व्हाट्सएप के माध्यम से प्रति घंटा रिपोर्टिंग, उप विकास आयुक्त एवं डीआरडीए स्थित कंट्रोल रूम से संबंध स्थापित करना साथ ही अन्य आवश्यकतानुसार कार्य को करेंगे।

