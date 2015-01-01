पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना:कृषि कानून से मिलेगा हक, किसानाें का भला नहीं चाहती है राज्य सरकार- भाजपा

जामताड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • राज्य में चाेरी, लूट, हत्या की घटनाओं में हाे गई वृद्धि, नक्सली वारदातों में हुआ इजाफा : वीरेंद्र

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राष्ट्रव्यापी कार्यक्रम के तहत बुधवार को जामताड़ा प्रखंड परिसर में एक दिवसीय धरना प्रदर्शन का कार्यक्रम किया गया। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता नगर अध्यक्ष पिंटू गुप्ता ने किया। कार्यक्रम का संचालन सुकुमार सरखेल ने किया। कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में भाजपा नेता वीरेंद्र मंडल उपस्थित थे। मौके पर उपस्थित लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए वीरेंद्र मंडल ने कहा कि वर्तमान में राज्य की हेमंत सरकार पूर्ण रूपेण विफल है।

ब्लॉक से लेकर जिला और जिला से लेकर राज्य तक भ्रष्टाचार का आलम है। जनता त्राहिमाम कर रही है। कहा कि जनता अपनी समस्याओं को लेकर सरकारी दफ्तर में चक्कर लगाते लगाते थक गए है। किसी प्रकार के स्थानीय समस्याओं का समाधान नहीं हो पा रहा है। राज्य सरकार कान में तेल लेकर आंख बंद कर चुपचाप मूकदर्शक बनी हुई है। कहा कि राज्य में चोरी, डकैती, बलात्कार जैसी घटनाओं में काफी इजाफा हुआ है।

नाै महीने से राज्य की ट्रेजरी काे बंद कर रखी है यहां की सरकार

सरकार कोई नई योजनाएं नहीं चला रही हैं। बल्कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी की पिछली सरकार के माध्यम से जो योजनाएं चल रही थी उसे भी वर्तमान सरकार ने बंद कर दिया है। सरकार ने लगभग 9 महीने तक राज्य की सभी ट्रेजरी बंद कर रखा था। जिससे जो भी पिछली योजनाएं चल रही थी, भुगतान के अभाव में बंद हो गये। वीरेंद्र ने कहा कि महागठबंधन के नेताओं के पास कोई मुद्दा नहीं बच गया है। इसलिए किसान को गुमराह कर रही है।

