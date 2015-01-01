पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:साइबर अपराधियों पर लगाम लगाएं और ठगी रोकें- एसपी

जामताड़ा31 मिनट पहले
  • बैठक में साइबर अपराध एवं बैंक संबंधी अन्य अपराध की रोकथाम पर भी चर्चा बैंकर्स के साथ किया गया

साइबर अपराधियों पर लगाम कसने तथा साइबर ठगी रोकने के लिए शुक्रवार को पुलिस अधीक्षक दीपक कुमार सिन्हा की अध्यक्षता में एक बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। आयोजित बैठक में साइबर अपराध को रोकने में बैंक की भूमिका पर चर्चा किया गया। साथ हीं जांच के दौरान पुलिस को होने वाली समस्याओं के बारे में चर्चा किया गया।

बैठक में साइबर अपराध एवं बैंक संबंधी अन्य अपराध की रोकथाम पर भी चर्चा बैंकर्स के साथ किया गया। आयोजित बैठक में जिला स्तर पर सभी बैंकों के प्रतिनिधि, सीएसपी संचालक व पीओएस धारक उपस्थित थे। बैठक में मुख्य रूप से सीएसपी के संचालन, उसके दुरूपयोग तथा बैंकों से ग्राहकों के डाटा की सुरक्षा तथा साइबर अपराध के कांडों में सहयोग के बिंदुओं पर चर्चा किया गया। सभी को रिजर्व बैंक के गाइडलाइन तथा सुरक्षा संबंधी मानकों का कड़ाई से अनुपालन करने का निर्देश दिया गया। इस बैठक में एसपी दीपक कुमार सिन्हा के अलावे प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस साइबर डीएसपी साइबर थाना प्रभारी उपस्थित थे।

