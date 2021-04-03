पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:छात्र को रिवाल्वर का भय दिखा बैग और पर्स छीना, तीन दिन बाद बरामद

पबिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छिनतई की बात को पुलिस ने नकारा, पीड़ित से दूसरा आवेदन लिखवाया

उत्तम कुमार मंडल 20 वर्षीय युवक बीएड में एडमिशन लेकर धनबाद से अपने घर दुमका जिला के मसलिया थाना के क्षेत्र के सिंहटूटा गांव लौट रहा था। इसी क्रम में जामताड़ा थाना क्षेत्र के धोबना व भालसुंधा मैदान के पास तीन नकाबपोश अपराधियों ने उत्तम मंडल को ओवरटेक कर उसके बाइक को रोक लिया। तीनों अपराधी पैशन प्रो बाइक पर सवार थे।

अपराधी उत्तम मंडल को रोककर रिवाल्वर की नोंक पर सुनसान खेत पर ले गये। जहां उसके कॉलेज का बैग, पर्स एवं गाड़ी का चाबी छीन लिया। इसी दौरान एक आदमी को आते देख अपराधी गाड़ी का चाबी फेंक दिया और पर्स व बैग लेकर फरार हो गया।

पीड़ित ने घटना की जानकारी घर के लोगों एवं दोस्तों को दिया। उत्तम कुमार मंडल पिता सुनीत कुमार मंडल दुमका जिले के मसलिया थाना अंतर्गत सिंहटूटा गांव का निवासी है। उत्तम मंडल धनबाद में पढ़ाई करता है। जो अक्सर धनबाद और घर का आना-जाना करता है।

जानिए क्या हुआ इस घटना के बाद थाना में

उत्तम कुमार मंडल के अनुसार 2 फरवरी यानी मंगलवार को घटना से संबंधित लिखित आवेदन लेकर जामताड़ा थाना पहुंचा। लिखित आवेदन में उपरोक्त छिनतई का घटना उल्लेख था। आवेदन देखकर पुलिस द्वारा उस आवेदन को नकार दिया गया।

पुलिस ने कहा कि डॉक्यूमेंट्स सही सलामत लेना हो तो सर्टिफिकेट खोने का आवेदन लिखो। पीड़ित ने वहीं किया जो पुलिस प्रशासन ने कहा। उन्होंने सिर्फ डॉक्यूमेंट खो जाने के संबंध में आवेदन दिया। जिस पर थाना द्वारा तारीख का मोहर लगा दिया गया।

घटना के तीन दिन बाद क्या हुआ

उत्तम कुमार मंडल का जितना भी शैक्षणिक प्रमाण पत्र था। वह उन्हें पबिया निवासी बजरंग दल के जिला संयोजक सोनू सिंह के सहायता से मिल गया। सोनू सिंह ने बताया कि गोविंदपुर साहिबगंज एडीबी सड़क पर पबिया में यह डॉक्यूमेंट्स गिरा हुआ मिला था। डाक्यूमेंट्स मिलते ही किसी के जिंदगी का सवाल मानकर फेसबुक पर पोस्ट कर शेयर कर दिया।

फेसबुक पर शेयर करते ही खोनेवालों का पता चल गया। फेसबुक लाइव पर सोनू ने उत्तम मंडल से सारी बात सुनी। यह सारी घटना भास्कर को तब हाथ लगा जब उत्तम कुमार मंडल और सोनू सिंह के साथ फेसबुक लाइव पर अपना आप बीती सुना रहे थे। इस संबंध में जामताड़ा थाना से जानकारी मिली की उत्तम मंडल नाम का लड़का आवेदन दिया है। जिसमें शैक्षणिक प्रमाण पत्र गुम होने का आवेदन है। आवेदन के अनुसार सनहा दर्ज किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें