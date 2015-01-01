पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुलिस जांच शुरू:विवाहिता की संदेहास्पद मौत, परिजनों ने लगाया हत्या का आरोप, सात हिरासत में

हिरणपुर38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटनास्थल पर लोगों को शांत कराते एसडीपीओ।
  • ससुराल वालों ने कहा फंदे से लटककर आत्महत्या की

पाकुड़ के हिरणपुर थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत जबरदाहा में मंगलवार को एक विवाहिता का शव संदेहास्पद स्थिति में मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई। आनन फानन में स्थानीय लोगों ने मामले की जानकारी पुलिस को दी। इसके बाद एसडीपीओ अजीत कुमार विमल, इंस्पेक्टर सुरेंद्र सिंह, थाना प्रभारी अमित तिवारी समेत अन्य पुलिस बल मौके पर पहुंचे और मामले की जांच की।

इनके अलावे लिट्टीपाड़ा विधायक दिनेश विलियम मरांडी ने भी घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर पुलिस से त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए शीघ्र न्याय दिलाने की मांग की एवं पीड़ित परिवार को सांत्वना दिया। मृतिका झामुमो नेता व पूर्व जिला परिषद अध्यक्ष अजीजुल इस्लाम की भतीजी है। अजीजुल इस्लाम ने अपनी भतीजी के ससुराल वालों पर हत्या का आरोप लगते हुए कड़ी कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

4 वर्ष पूर्व हुई थी शादी, 2 माह की गर्भवती थी मृतिका

कमलघाटी निवासी फैजुल इस्लाम की पुत्री सकीना बीबी (22) की शादी लगभग 4 वर्ष पूर्व जबरदाहा निवासी मुरसलिम अंसारी के साथ हुई थी। दोनों से एक ढेर साल का बेटा भी है। इसके अलावा मृतिका वर्तमान में दो माह की गर्भवती भी थी।

मृतिका के ससुराल वालों के आनुसार मृतिका ने पंखे से लटककर जान दी है। जबकि पुलिस के जाने के बाद मृतिका का शव बिस्तर पर ही पड़ा था। वहीं, मृतिका के परिवार वालों ने ससुराल वालों पर हत्या का आरोप लगाया है। परिजनों के अनुसार लड़की के ससुराल वालों द्वारा दहेज के लिए प्रताड़ित किया जाता था। जिसे हत्या कर आत्महत्या का रूप देने का कोशिश की जा रही है।

पुलिस ने पति समेत 7 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया

परिजनों द्वारा लगाए गए आरोपी के बाद पुलिस मृतिका के पति मुरसलिम अंसारी, ससुर मुसलुद्दीन अंसारी, सास और बीबी, देवर, ननद व बहनोई समेत कुल 7 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया है। इस संबंध में एसडीपीओ ने बताया की प्रथम दृष्टया ये हत्या ही प्रतीत हो रहा है। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद इसका खुलासा हो जाएगा। जो दोषी होने उनपर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें