खुदकुशी:शिक्षक पत्नी ने पंखे की कुंडी से लटक कर की आत्महत्या, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

जामताड़ा4 घंटे पहले
पति के साथ मृतक महिला।
  • बच्चों ने कहा- घर से निकलते समय क्या पता था कि मां को अंतिम बार देख रहे हैं

29 वर्षीया विवाहिता ने दो बच्चों और पति को बाॅय कर जल्द आने के लिए निर्माणाधीन घर को देखने के लिए भेजा और खुद फैन के हुक से लटककर आत्महत्या कर लिया। बच्चे और पति जब वापस घर आये तो देखा कि महिला घर के फैन हुक से लटकी हुई है। घटना जामताड़ा थाना क्षेत्र के राजपल्ली का है।

जानकारी के अनुसार रीता दत्ता नामक महिला पति नेपाल दत्ता और दस वर्षीय बेटा देवरंजन दत्ता व आठ वर्षीय बेटा शुभोजित दत्ता को न्यू पांडेयडीह में बन रहे घर को देखने के लिए शाम 4 बजे के लगभग घर से बिदा किया।

लगभग डेढ़ घंटे बाद जब सभी वापस आये तो महिला ने आत्महत्या कर लिया था। बच्चों ने बताया कि इस दौरान उसकी मां काफी खुश थीं और प्रसन्नतापूर्वक उन लोगों को घर से बिदा किया था। उन्हें क्या मालूम था कि वापस आने पर मां नहीं रहेगी और मां यह अंतिम बॉय होगी।

महिला कुछ महीने से मानसिक तनाव में थी

बताते हैं कि महिला रीता विगत कुछ महीनों से तनाव में थी। महिला को कुछ शारीरिक परेशानी थी। जिसे लेकर वह तनाव में रह रही थी। हांलाकि घर बनाने को लेकर वह काफी प्रसन्न भी थी।

पति वर्ष 2010 से जेबीसी में हैं शिक्षक

पति नेपाल दत्ता 2010 में बतौर शिक्षक के रूप में जेबीसी उच्च विद्यालय जामताड़ा में योगदान दिये थे। आसपास के लोगों की मानें तो परिवार के सदस्य काफी मिलनसार प्रवृति के थे।

मृतक के परिजन को पुलिस ने किया सूचित

थाना प्रभारी सह पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर संजय कुमार मौके पर पहुंचकर स्थिति का निरीक्षण किया। मृतक के परिवार के सदस्य जो दुमका के शिकारीपाड़ा में रहते हैं से बात कर शव को उतारा और पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा। नेपाल दत्ता के पिता एवं परिवार के अन्य सदस्य भी जामताड़ा आ गये हैं।

दुपट्‌टे से लटका था शव

आत्महत्या के कारणों का पता पुलिस को नहीं लग पाया है। घटना स्थल का मुआयना करने पर देखा गया कि घर में एक चौकी पर एक प्लास्टिक का छोटा टेबुल रखा हुआ था। महिला का शव दुपट्टा से लटका हुआ था।

सुसाइड नोट छोड़ा

मृतक महिला ने एक सुसाइड नोट भी घर में छोड़ा है। नोट के पास एक लाल बॉल पेन भी रखा हुआ है। पुलिस ने सुसाइड नोट भी जब्त कर लिया है। साथ हीं पेन का फिंगर प्रिंट व हैंड राइटिंग एक्सपर्ट से जांच कराने की दिशा में कार्य किया जा रहा है।

सभी पहलुओं पर की जा रही है जांच : इंस्पेक्टर

घटनास्थल का निरीक्षण किया गया है। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा गया है। विभिन्न पहलुओं पर जांच की जा रही है।
संजय कुमार, पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर सह थाना प्रभारी जामताड़ा

