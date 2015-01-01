पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सभी छठ घाट पर तैनात थे दंडाधिकारी:उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य के साथ 36 घंटे के निर्जला व्रत का हुआ समापन

जामताड़ा3 घंटे पहले
अजय नदी घाट

चार दिवसीय लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ जामताड़ा जिला में धूमधाम के साथ मनाया गया। छठ पर्व के आखिरी दिन शनिवार को सुबह उगते हुए सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ महापर्व का समापन हो गया। अजय नदी और बराकर नदी के साथ ही तमाम घाटों पर श्रद्धालुओं ने उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना के कारण कई लोगों ने घरों के छत या आंगन में तालाब नुमा चबूतरा बना पूजा अर्चना किया।

जामताड़ा शहर के राजा बांध तालाब, एसडीओ तालाब, सहना तालाब, मिहिजाम शहर के हाई स्कूल तालाब, कानगोई तालाब, आमबागान तालाब सहित कई छठ तालाब घाटों पर पूजा अर्चना की गई। कुछ लाेगाें ने घराें में ही छठ पूजा किया। चितरंजन रेल नगरी में भी धूमधाम से छठ पूजा मनाया गया। शुक्रवार 20 नवंबर को पूरे दिन निर्जला रहकर शाम के समय अस्त होते सूर्य को नदी या तालाब में खड़े होकर अर्घ्य दिया गया।

इसके बाद शनिवार को उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया गया। उगते सूरज को अर्घ्य देने के लिए 4:30 बजे भोर से छठ घाटों पर लोगों की भीड़ जुटनी शुरू हो गई। छठ घाटों पर पानी में खड़े होकर श्रद्धालुओं द्वारा उगते हुए सूर्य को जल दिया गया। अपनी मनोकामनाओं के लिए भगवाना भास्कर से प्रार्थना की गई। घाटों पर बड़ी संख्या में लोग सूर्य की तरफ हाथ जोड़कर अर्घ्य देते नजर आए। अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही छठ पर्व संपन्न हो गया।

गाजे-बाजे के साथ लोग छठ तालाब पहुंचे

कई श्रद्धालु भक्त छठ तालाब गाजे-बाजे के साथ पहुंचे। इस दौरान छठ मैया का गीत छठ घाटों पर गूंजता रहा। छठ घाटों पर जमकर आतिशबाजी करते युवाओं को देखा गया। जामताड़ा जिले में धूमधाम के साथ छठ पूजा हुई।

घाट पर सैनेटाइजर व मास्क का नि:शुल्क वितरण किया गया

कई छठ घाटो में मास्क एवं सैनेटाइजर का नि:शुल्क वितरण किया गया। महामारी से बचाव के लिए लोगों को जागरूक करते हुए देखा गया। सोशल केयर फाउंडेशन के सदस्यों ने लोगों को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने के लिए जागरूक किया।

कोरोना के बावजूद उत्साह में कमी नहीं

वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना के बावजूद छठ पूजा को लेकर लोगों में उत्साह में कोई कमी नहीं देखा गया। पूजा को लेकर सभी वर्ग के लोगों में उत्साह का माहौल था। छठ घाट पहुंचकर लोगों ने अस्ताचल एवं उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया।

