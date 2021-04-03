पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:छह को पुल निर्माण संघर्ष समिति देगी धरना

जामताड़ा4 घंटे पहले
जामताड़ा और निरसा धनबाद के बीच बराकर नदी पर बारबेंदिया पुल निर्माण संघर्ष समिति 6 फरवरी 2021 शनिवार को एक दिवसीय धरना अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी कार्यालय के समक्ष देगी। पुल निर्माण संघर्ष समिति के अध्यक्ष अशोक कुमार महतो एवं सचिव मो रफीक अंसारी ने कहा कि लगभग 13 वर्षों से निर्माण कार्य पूरा नहीं हो सका है।

जामताड़ा और निरसा की दूरी नदी घाट होकर बहुत ही कम है लेकिन लोगों को निरसा जाने के लिए चितरंजन मिहिजाम मैथन होते हुए जाना पड़ता है। जिससे ग्रामीणों को काफी परेशानी होती है। पुल निर्माण संघर्ष समिति पुल नदी किनारे बसने वाले अनेकों गांव वीरग्राम, श्यामपुर, मेझिया, लाधना, नीलदाहा, सहरजोरी, चालना, दुलाडीह, नावाडीह, कीताझोर, पंनजनिया आदि गांव में जाकर ग्रामीणों से संपर्क किया गया है एवं अधिक से अधिक ग्रामीणों को धरना कार्यक्रम में शामिल होकर मजबूती से पुल निर्माण की मांग को रखने की अपील की गई है।

इसके अलावा नारायणपुर, करमाटांड़, मिहिजाम, जामताड़ा आदि क्षेत्रों के समाजसेवी, बुद्धिजीवी, छात्र छात्राएं जनप्रतिनिधियों से शामिल होने के लिए संपर्क किया गया है। बताया कि लोगों को कोविड-19 महामारी को देखते हुए लोगों को अपने साथ मास्क लगाकर आने को कहा गया है।

