पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुलिस की असफलता:चितरंजन में हुई ठगी की घटना का अबतक नहीं हुआ खुलासा

जामताड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चितरंजन थाना का चक्कर लगा रहे हैं आरपीएफ कांस्टेबल

चिरेका में कार्यरत आरपीएफ कांस्टेबल डीके सिंह के घर ठगों ने उनकी पत्नी से ₹4 लाख के आभूषण की ठगी कर लिया था घटना के सप्ताह जीतने पर है मगर ठग को पुलिस गिरफ्तार नहीं कर सकी है। पीड़ित आरपीएफ कांस्टेबल ने बताया कि घटना को लेकर चितरंजन थाना में आवेदन दिया गया था जिसकी एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली गई है। पूछताछ के लिए कई बार चितरंजन थाना का चक्कर लगा चुके हैं मगर थाना से एक ही रटा रटाया जवाब मिलता है छानबीन चल रहा है।

घटना के संबंध में आरपीएफ कांस्टेबल सिंह ने बताया कि घटना जान पहचान वाले ने ही अंजाम दिया होगा। उन्होंने बताया कि उनकी पत्नी ने कहा कि वह आरोपी को आसानी से पहचान सकता है। उनका शक है कि कुछ दिनों पूर्व चितरंजन के आमलादही मार्केट में अपनी पत्नी के साथ मार्केटिंग कर रहे थे उस दौरान किसी एक व्यक्ति ने उन्हें राम-राम कहकर टोका था।

कांस्टेबल की पत्नी का कहना है कि अभियुक्त का चेहरा उस व्यक्ति से मेल खाता है। मगर कांस्टेबल सिंह कहते हैं कि ऐसे राम राम बोलकर ढेर सारे लोग क्षेत्र में जान पहचान के टोकते के रहते हैं इसलिए उन्हें भी यही याद नहीं कि किसने उन्हें राम राम बोलकर टोका था। वहीं घटना के बाद से ही पीड़ित परिवार में मायूसी है। मगर छठ मैया पर भरोसा है कि अभियुक्त जल्द पकड़ा जाएगा।

घटना का उद्भेदन करना पुलिस के लिए चुनौती

ठगी के इस नये तरीके से लोग हैरान हैं। वहीं पुलिस के लिए यह चुनौती है कि ठगी के इस मामले का उद्भेदन वे जल्द से जल्द करें। ताकि चितरंजन रेल नगरी जैसे अति सुरक्षित क्षेत्र में हुए इस आपराधिक वारदात को रोका जा सके और अपराधियों को हौसला पस्त हो। लेकिन दिनदहाड़े पुलिस के जवान के घर अपराधियों ने जिस तरह से ठगी की घटना को अंजाम दिया है यह क्षेत्र के लोगों में भय और चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें