त्योहार:कोरोना के कारण ईद-ए-मिलादुन्नबी पर नहीं निकलेगा जुलूस, घर में करें इबादत: उपायुक्त

जामताड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना से निजात पाने के लिए सभी दुआ करें, ताकि कोरोना महामारी से निजात मिले

ईद ए मिलाद उन नबी पर जामताड़ा शहर में 30 अक्टूबर शुक्रवार को निकलने वाला जुलूस ए मोहम्मदी स्थगित कर दिया गया। इसको लेकर जामताड़ा समाहरणालय में उपायुक्त फैज अक अहमद मुमताज एवं पुलिस अधीक्षक दीपक कुमार सिन्हा ने क्षेत्र के मुस्लिम समुदाय के लोगों से बैठक कर जुलूस न निकालने की अपील की गई। कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए जश्‍न-ए- ईद मिलादुन्नबी का त्योहार मनाने पर विशेष रूप से चर्चा की गई। साथ ही कहा गया कि इस साल सभी लोग मिलकर कोविड-19 की गाइड लाइन पर अमल करते हुए अपने अपने घरों और मस्जिदों में जश्‍न-ए- ईद मिलादउन नबी की महफिलें आयोजित करें।

नबी सल्लल्लाहो अलेही वसल्लम की सुन्नतों को बयान कर के अपने घरवालों को उस पर अमल करने की हिदायत दें। पाकडीह व सरखेलडीह जामा मस्जिद के इमाम हाफिज कमरुद्दीन एवं मदरसा इस्लामिया गरीब नवाज के नाजिम मौलाना इसहाक ने कहा कि इस बार वैश्विक महामारी के चलते ईद ए मिलाद उन नबी पर होने वाले आयोजनों पर खर्च होने वाली रकम को गरीब और जरूरतमंदों की मदद में लगाई जाए। जो गरीब बच्चों की फीस नहीं जमा हो पा रही है स्कूलों में उनकी फीस जमा करें। जिनके कारोबार बंद हो गए हैं उनके कारोबार में माली मदद करें। जिन घरों में बीमार हो उनका इलाज ना हो पा रहा हो उनकी दवा इलाज में खर्च करें। कोरोना से निजात पाने के लिए सभी दुआ करें, ताकि कोरोना महामारी से निजात मिले।

