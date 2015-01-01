पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:मतदाता पुनरीक्षण के प्रारूप का प्रकाशन आज होगा

जामताड़ा3 घंटे पहले
मतदाता सूची पुनरीक्षण कार्य की बैठक में उपस्थित पदाधिकारी।
  • 1 जनवरी, 2021 काे 18 वर्ष पूरा करने वाले युवा वाेटराें का नाम मतदाता सूची में जाेड़ा जाएगा

विशेष मतदाता सूची पुनरीक्षण कार्य 15 दिसंबर तक किया जाना है। इसकी सफलता को लेकर मंगलवार को प्रखंड सभागार में बीएलओ व सुपरवाइजर की दो पालियाें में बैठक आयोजित की गई। जिसमें मुख्य रूप से बीडीओ मो जहूर आलम और सीओ असीम बाड़ा उपस्थित थे। मौके पर बीडीओ ने कहा कि सभी सुपरवाइजर बीएलओ को सहयोग करेंगे।

किसी भी तरह की त्रुटि रहने पर सुपरवाइजर ही जवाबदेह होंगे। कहा कि 28 नवंबर, 29 नवंबर तथा 5 दिसंबर, 6 दिसंबर काे विशेष शिविर का आयाेजन प्रत्येक बूथ पर किया जाएगा। जिसमें बीएलओं स्वयं उपस्थित रहेंगे। वहीं सीओ ने कहा कि फार्म 6, 7 व 8 प्रर्याप्त संख्या में अपने अपने बूथ पर रखेंगे। नये नाम चढाने एवं अपना पता एक विधानसभा से दूसरे विधानसभा में बदलने पर फार्म 6 का उपयोग किया जाएगा।

फार्म 7 का उपयोग वोटर लिस्ट से नाम रद्द करने में प्रयोग किया जाएगा। वहीं फार्म 8 मतदाता सूची में सुधार करने के लिए प्रयोग होगा। कहा कि यह निर्वाचन से संबंधित फार्म होगा। कहा कि यह निर्वाचन से संबंधित कार्य है। इसमें किसी भी तरह की कोताही न करें। यह कार्य ऑन लाईन भी किया जाएगा। इसका भी निरीक्षण बीएलओ को करना है। कहा कि जो 1 जनवरी 2021 काे 18 वर्ष के होंगे उनका नाम भी मतदाता सूची में चढाना है।

मौके पर बीपीआरओ सुखदेव टोप्पो, पंचायत सचिव, सुपरवाइजर व बीएलओं उपस्थित थे। उल्लेखनीय है कि भारतीय निर्वाचन आयाेग के निर्देश पर मतदाता पुनरीक्षण का काम शुरू किया गया है। इसके तहत जिस युवा वाेटर का उम्र 1 जनवरी, 2021 काे 18 वर्ष पूरा हाे गया, उनका नाम मतदाता सूची में जाेड़ा जाएगा। 16 नवंबर से लेकर 15 दिसंबर तक दाव और आपत्ति ली जाएगी।

नाम जाेड़ने के लिए फाॅर्म 6 व त्रुटी सुधार के लिए फार्म 7 भरें

बताया गया कि मतदाता सूची में नाम जाेड़ने के लिए फाॅर्म 6 के साथ उम्र और स्थानीय निवास का प्रमाण पत्र देना हाेगा। उन्हें फाॅर्म 7 के साथ त्रुटी सुधार संबंधी प्रमाण पत्र की छाया प्रति देनी हाेगी। काेई भी व्यक्ति ऑनलाइन या ऑफलाइन आवेदन कर सकता है। आवेदन के बाद मतदाता सूची में नाम जोड़ने की प्रक्रिया को पूरा किया जाएगा। इसे ऑनलाइन भरा जा सकेगा।

