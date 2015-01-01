पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:कौन बनेगा करोड़पति, का झांसा देकर रहे ठगी

पबिया3 घंटे पहले
  • साइबर अपराधियों का नया अंदाज
  • मोबाइल नंबर +92 3048519970 नंबर से मैसेज आया

साइबर अपराधियों के दिमाग और लोगों को झांसे में लेने का तरीका दिन-ब-दिन बदलता जा रहा है। अपराधी किस्म के लोग अब लोगों को व्हाट्सएप मैसेज के जरिए अपने जाल में फंसाने की कोशिश कर रहे है। भास्कर संवाददाता को ऐसे ही एक व्हाट्सएप मैसेज भेज कर डिटेल मांगा गया। मोबाइल नंबर +92 3048519970 नंबर से मैसेज आया। जिसमें लिखा है कि आपका व्हाट्सएप नंबर (केबीसी) कौन बनेगा करोड़पति ऑल इंडिया सिम कार्ड लकी ड्रॉ कंपटीशन में विनर बना हैं। जिसमें 25 लाख केबीसी कैश प्राइस का ऑफर मिला है।

इस प्राइज को जीतने के लिए केबीसी ऑफिस व्हाट्सएप नंबर 74148 85587 केबीसी मैनेजर मिस्टर राणा प्रताप सिंह से संपर्क करें। मैनेजर को इंफॉर्मेशन के तौर पर प्राइज पाने के लिए लॉटरी नंबर 104 केबीसी फाइल नंबर बीटी 12 बताना है। बता दें कि हाल के दिनों में जामताड़ा जिले में पुलिस लगातार साइबर अपराधियों के विरुद्ध अभियान चलाकर उनकी योजनाओं को फेल कर रही है। इसी वजह से अपराधी लगातार नए-नए तकनीक का इसतेमाल कर रहे हैं और लोगों को झांसे में ले रहे हैं।

