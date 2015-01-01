पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:महिलाएं किसी भी तरह की परेशानी पर महिला पुलिस के व्हाट्सएप नंबर पर सूचना दें, हाेगी कार्रवाई : डीअाईजी

जामताड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • संथाल परगना के डीअाईजी ने जामताड़ा एसडीपीअाे कार्यालय का किया निरीक्षण, दिए कई निर्देश

संथाल परगना प्रमंडल के डीआईजी सुदर्शन मंडल बुधवार को एसडीपीओ जामताड़ा के कार्यालय का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उनके जामताड़ा आगमन पर उन्हें सलामी दी गई और स्वागत किया गया। डीआईजी ने परेड में शामिल जवान के ड्रेस को देखा और आवश्यक निर्देश दिया। बाद में वे अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी के कार्यालय का निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान डीआईजी दुमका ने दैनिक और अपराध से संबंधित मामलों का अनुमंडल स्तर के सभी थाना प्रभारियों को बारीकी से बारी-बारी से अपराध से संबंधित जानकारी प्राप्त किया एवं समीक्षा किया। इस दौरान पुलिस पदाधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश भी दिया।

निरीक्षण के दौरान पुलिस द्वारा साइबर के खिलाफ की जा रही कार्रवाई के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि जामताड़ा के बाद देवघर जिला में साइबर अपराध के खिलाफ पुलिस कार्रवाई के कारण प्रतिदिन छापेमारी अभियान चलाया जा रहा है और कार्रवाई की जा रही है। जिस वजह से साइबर अपराध में कमी आ रही है और पुलिस कार्रवाई के कारण इसमें अंकुश लग रहा है।

वहीं डीआईजी ने अवैध शराब के खिलाफ छापामारी अभियान चलाते रहने काे कहा। महिलाओं की सुरक्षा को लेकर जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि जिला में पुलिस द्वारा सुरक्षा को लेकर व्हाट्सएप नंबर जारी किया गया है। सभी पुलिस पदाधिकारी और पुलिस को आवश्यक निर्देश दे दिया गया है। उन्होंने महिलाओं से अपील किया है कि उनके साथ किसी भी तरह की कोई भी समस्या होती है पुलिस द्वारा जारी किए गए व्हाट्सएप नंबर में सूचित करें पुलिस त्वरित कार्रवाई करेगी। मौके पर पुलिस अधीक्षक दीपक कुमार सिन्हा, एसडीपीओ अरविंद उपाध्याय, पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर सुनील कुमार चौधरी, संजय कुमार, देवेश भगत, सुरेश प्रसाद के अलावे अन्य मौजूद थे।

