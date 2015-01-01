पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:सचिवालय में नहीं बैठने वाले पंचायत सचिव और जनसेवकों पर हाेगी कार्रवाई : बीडीओ

जमुआएक दिन पहले
  • बीडीओ कर्मकार ने कहा कि क्षेत्र भ्रमण के दौरान अधिकतर पंचायत सचिवालय बंद मिलते हैं

पंचायत सचिवालय अगर नियमित नहीं खुले तो संबंधित पंचायत सचिव एवं जनसेवक पर दंडात्मक कार्रवाई, पंचायत की जनता के कार्यों को पंचायत भवन में बैठ कर करें हल। उक्त बातें जमुआ बीडीओ विनोद कुमार कर्मकार ने शुक्रवार को समीक्षा के दौरान उपस्थित पंचायत सचिव एवं जनसेवकों से कही। बीडीओ कर्मकार ने कहा कि क्षेत्र भ्रमण के दौरान अधिकतर पंचायत सचिवालय बंद मिलते हैं।

कहा कि नियमित रूप से पंचायत सचिवालय नहीं खुलने के कारण आम जनता को कार्यों को करवाने हेतु प्रखंड मुख्यालय का चक्कर काटना पड़ता है। कहा कि सभी कर्मी दो दिनों के अंदर पंचायत सचिवालय में स्थायी रूप से रहना सुनिश्चित करें। कहा आज के बाद क्षेत्र भम्रण के दौरान अगर कोई भी पंचायत सचिवालय बंद मिला तो संबंधित पंचायत सचिव एवं जनसेवक के विरुद्ध प्रपत्र का भरा जाएगा।

4 दिनों में सभी मॉड्यूल में प्रोग्रेस रिपोर्ट बढ़ाने का निर्देश

उन्होंने संबंधित कर्मियों को कड़ी फटकार लगाते हुए चार दिनों के अंदर सभी मॉड्यूल में प्रोग्रेस रिपोर्ट बढ़ाने का निर्देश दिये। कहा कि वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-20 में जमुआ प्रखंड में 1541 आवास का टारगेट था जो सभी प्रारम्भ करवाया गया जिसमें अबतक 131 आवास लंबित हैं। वहीं वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 में जमुआ प्रखंड में 1311 आवास का टारगेट था जिसमें 950 लाभुकों को प्रथम किस्त भेजा गया।

