मांग:लंगटा बाबा कॉलेज कर्मियों का अनिश्चितकालीन अनशन शुरू

जमुआएक घंटा पहले
अपनी मांगों की पूर्ति के लिए आमरण अनसन पर बैठे कॉलेज कर्मी।
  • शासी निकाय पर मनमानी का कर्मियों ने लगाया आरोप, कहा मनमानी कर रही है कमेटी, कर्मियों का हो रहा है शोषण

लंगटा बाबा डिग्री कॉलेज के प्राचार्य एवं शासी निकाय की मनमानी के खिलाफ मंगलवार को महाविद्यालय परिसर में पूर्व घोषित कार्यक्रम के तहत शिक्षकेत्तर कर्मियों द्वारा अनिश्चितकालीन आमरण-अनशन प्रारम्भ हो गया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक 2007 में नियुक्त हुए शिक्षेकत्तर कर्मियों द्वारा वर्तमान प्राचार्य प्रो. कमल नयन के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की।

मौके पर आमरण-अनशन का नेतृत्व करते हुए शिक्षेकत्तर सदस्य शिव शंकर प्रसाद सिंह ने बताया कि उनलोग 23 लोग की नियुक्ति 2007 में तत्कालीन प्राचार्य प्रो. अर्जुन प्रसाद राय एवं शासी निकाय के सदस्यों ने विधिवत रूप से किया था।

उस दिन से उनलोगों को शासी निकाय द्वारा निर्धारित वेतनमान के आधार पर वेतन मिलना शुरू हुआ जो लगातार नियमित रूप से मिलता रहा। आरोप है कि एक साजिश के तहत कॉलेज में फर्जी ढंग से प्राचार्य प्रो. कमल नयन बने और उन्होंने एक साजिश के तहत सभी 23 कर्मियों के वेतन पर रोक लगा दिया है।

कहा कि वर्ष 2014 से एक साजिश के तहत उनलोग का वेतन भुगतान करने पर आनाकानी करने लगे। सभी प्रतिदिन कॉलेज में हाजिरी नियमित रूप से बनाते रहे हैं लेकिन 2014-15 से प्राचार्य ने एक भी कर्मियों का वेतन भुगतान नहीं किया।

कहा कि 2015 के नवम्बर महीने में कुछ लोगों का वेतन देकर और कुछ लोगों को आश्वासन देकर कहा गया कि आप लोग को भी छठ एवं दीपावली पूजा के मौके पर भुगतान कर दिया जाएगा मगर आज पांच से छह वर्ष तक सभी को वेतन का भुगतान नहीं किया है। कहा कि फरवरी 2016 से सभी 23 शिक्षेकत्तर कर्मियों का वेतन भुगतान पंजी से एक षड़यंत्र के तहत हटा दिया गया है।

जब उनलोग को इसकी भनक लगी तो सभी सारे दास्तवेज के साथ शासी निकाय के अध्यक्ष उपायुक्त एवं सचिव खोरीमहुआ एसडीएम से मिल कर सारे मामले से अवगत कराये लेकिन स्थिति अब भी जस की तस बनी हुई है। कहा कि प्राचार्य के दमनकारी नीति से सभी परेशान होकर अंत में आमरण- अनशन पर बैठने को मजबूर हैं।

सारी समस्याओं से क्षेत्र के सभी स्तर के जनप्रतिनिधि, वरीय पदाधिकारी के साथ प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री आदि को भी अवगत कराया जा चुका है। मौके पर नीलेश कुमार मिश्रा, सुरेन्द्र प्रसाद तिवारी, कुमार कृष्ण, ईश्वर रजक, श्यामसुंदर पासवान, शैलेन्द्र कुमार पांडेय, नवीन कुमार तिवारी, अजय कुमार राय, रामनारायण राणा, रूप नारायण साव, जितेंद्र कुमार, रेखा देवी, शीला देवी, हेमंती देवी, रमणिका मिश्रा, रेणु देवी, आरती देवी, रीना देवी आदि लोग मौजूद थे।

