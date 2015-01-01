पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्व:छठ व्रतियाें ने की खरना का पूजा-पाठ लाेगाें ने घर-घर जाकर खाया महाप्रसाद

झरियाएक घंटा पहले
  • अस्ताचलगामी भगवान भास्कर को पहला अर्घ्य आज
  • छठ पूजा काे लेकर बाजाराें में दिनभर रही खरीदाराें की भीड़, छठ घाट सज-धजकर तैयार

झरिया काेयलांचल में लोक आस्था के चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ के दूसरे दिन गुरुवार को खरना का पूजा व्रतियाें ने विधिवत किया। पूजा अर्चना के बाद छठ व्रतियाें ने प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। इसके बाद अन्य श्रद्धालुओं ने छठ व्रतियाें के घर जाकर छठी मईया को प्रणाम किया। तदोपरान्त खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण करने के लिए देर शाम तक श्रद्धालु एक-दूसरे के घर जाते आते रहे।

झरिया व आस पास दामाेदर नदी, जाेड़िया के अलावा विभिन्न तालाबाें, जलासयाें में शुक्रवार की शाम अस्तगामी भगवान भास्कर काे लाेग अर्ध्य अर्पित करेंंगे। जिसकाे लेकर सभी छठ घाटाें की समुचित सफाई कर रंग बिरंगे लाइटाें से सजाया गया है। स्वयं सेवी संगठन के लाेग छठ घाटाें के साथ मुहल्लाें काे भी सजाया रखा है।

महंगाई पर भारी पड़ा आस्था, लाेगाेंं ने जमकर की खरीदारी

छठ की खरीदारी करने के लिए व्रतियाें की भीड़ झरिया बाजार में उमड़ पड़ी। झरिया शहर के बाटा माेड़ से लेकर लक्ष्मीनिया माेड़ तक और केला पट्टी में डाला, सुप, फल आदि की लाेगाें ने खरीदारी की। महंगाई के बावजूद छठ व्रतियाें ने जमकर खरीदारी की। बाजार में इस वर्ष सेवा का भाव चढ़ा रहा। जाे सेव आए दिन 450 रुपए पेटी बिक रहा था।

वहीं पेटी 650 से 700 रुपए पेटी बिका। ग्रेहू 25 से 40 रुपए प्रति किलाे, आटा 25 से 30 रुपए प्रति किलाे, घी 400 से 600 रुपए प्रति किलाे, गुड 40 रुपए प्रतिकिलाे, रावा 35 रुपए प्रति किलाे, चाेरठा 30 रुपए प्रतिकिलाे, अरवा चावल 28 से 90 रुपए प्रतिकिलाे, पंचमेवा 250 से 300 रुपए प्रतिकिलाे, डाला 250 से 500 रुपए प्रति पीस, सूप 50 से 60 रुपए प्रति पीस, सुपली 35 से 40 रुपए प्रति पीस, केेला 200 से 280 रुपए प्रति कांधी बिका।

सिंदरी में खिलाड़ियों ने की छठ घाटाें की साफ-सफाई
महापर्व छठ व्रत के पहले अर्घ्य से एक दिन पूर्व गुरुवार को सिन्दरी के दो छठ घाट आईएम कॉलोनी स्थित छठ घाट वशहरपुरा शिव मन्दिर स्थित छठ घाट की सफाई ब्रह्म ऋषि कबड्डी के खिलाड़ियों द्वारा की गई। संस्था के सचिव अंगद सिंह सहित बालक बालिका खिलाड़ियों ने तालाब परिसर में झाड़ू लगा कर सफाई किया।

बाघमारा एसडीपीओ ने छठ तालाब का किया निरीक्षण
बाघमारा एसडीपीओ निशा मुर्मू ने गुरुवार को राजगंज दलूडीह स्थित नाथू बांध छठ तालाब का जायजा लिया। छठ पूजा समिति से कहा कि श्रद्धालु मास्क पहनकर ही अर्घ्य देने के लिए आएं व जो मास्क पहने नहीं मिले उसे समिति द्वारा मास्क दिया जाए।

व्रतियों ने रखा उपवास, शाम को खाया प्रसाद
लोक आस्था का चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ के दूसरे दिन गुरुवार को खरना का अनुष्ठान संपन्न हो गया। छठ व्रतियों ने दिन भर निर्जला उपवास रखकर शाम को खरना का प्रसाद तैयार किया। पूजा-अर्चना के बाद व्रतियों ने खरना का महाप्रसाद ग्रहण किया। लोगों को भी प्रसाद खिलाया।

शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी भगवान भास्कर को पहला अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। शनिवार को उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ साथ चार दिवसीय त्योहार संपन्न होगा। महापर्व को लेकर व्रतियों के स्वागत के लिए सभी छठ घाट सज धजकर तैयार हैं। पूरे शहर को विद्युत प्रकाश से सजाया गया है। खासकर सूर्य मंदिर स्थित कतरी नदी छठ घाट एवं आसपास के इलाके को दुल्हन की तरह सजाया गया है। खरीदारी के लिए बाजार में भीड़ लगी रही।

