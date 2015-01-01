पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पिस्टल और बम चलाने का भी आरोप:झरिया में मूर्ति विसर्जन के दाैरान दाे गुटाें में मारपीट, जमकर चलीं लाठियां, 6 घायल

झरियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

झरिया थाना क्षेत्र के सिंहनगर तालाब के समीप शनिवार की देर शाम मूर्ति विसर्जन के दाैरान दाे गुटाें में मारपीट हाे गई। मारपीट में जमकर लाठी व तलवार का प्रयाेग हुआ। इसमेंं छह से अधिक लाेग घायल हाे गए। इस दाैरान पिस्टल चमकाने एवं बम चलने की भी बात कही जा रही है।

हालांकि पुलिस ने बम चलने की बात से इनकार कर रही है। घायलाें काे स्थानीय नर्सिंग हाेम में भर्ती कराया गया, जहां से तीन काे बेहतर इलाज के लिए एसएनएमएमसीएच, धनबाद भेज दिया गया है। दाेनाें गुट ने एक-दूसरे पर आराेप लगाते हुए लिखित शिकायत झरिया थाना में की है।

यह है मामला : घायल विक्की कुमार ने शिकायत में कहा कि वे लाेग सिंहनगर तालाब मूर्ति विसर्जन करने गए थे। वहां पर रामबाबू धिक्कार, श्याम बाबू धिक्कार, कैलाश गाली-गलाैज करने लगे। विराेध करने पर उन्होंने हमला कर दिया। मारपीट के दाैरान उक्त लाेगाें ने पिस्टल चमकाया। भागने के क्रम में बम चला दिया, जिससे मूर्ति क्षतिग्रस्त हाे गई।

वहीं रामबाबू धिक्कार की बहन रेखा देवी ने पुलिस काे दी शिकायत में कहा कि धनंजय यादव, राहुल कुमार, निरंजन कुमार व अन्य मूर्ति विसर्जन करने पहुंचे थे। इस दाैरान महिलाओं पर गंदी फब्तियां कसने लगे। विरोध करने पर मारपीट की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें