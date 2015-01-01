पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचतत्व में विलीन हुए ओपी लाल:लिलाेरी श्मशान घाट पर राजकीय सम्मान के साथ अंतिम संस्कार, बड़े बेटे सुनील ने दी मुखाग्नि

  • अपने पसंदीदा नेता काे अंतिम विदाई देने उमड़े सैकड़ों लाेग, सरकार के मंत्री और पूर्व मंत्री ने दिया शव को कंधा

मजदूर नेता और पूर्व मंत्री ओपी लाल का पार्थिव शरीर साेमवार काे पंचतत्व में विलीन हाे गया। राजकीय सम्मान के साथ लिलाेरी श्मशान घाट पर उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। कांग्रेस नेता काे उनके बड़े बेटे सुनील लाल ने मुखाग्नि दी। पंडितों की टोली ने पाठ किया।

इस दौरान स्व. लाल के बेटाें अनिल लाल और अशोक लाल के साथ-साथ झारखंड सरकार के मंत्री बादल पत्रलेख, पूर्व मंत्री जलेश्वर महतो, बेरमो के विधायक अनूप सिंह, कांग्रेस के जिलाध्यक्ष ब्रजेन्द्र प्रसाद सिंह, बिजखामसं के महामंत्री रणविजय सिंह, बियाडा के पूर्व चैयरमेन विजय कुमार झा, झामुमाे नेता अमितेश सहाय, एसडीएम सुरेंद्र प्रसाद, बाघामारा की एसडीपीओ निशा मुर्मू, बीडीओ सुनील कुमार प्रजापति समेत सैकड़ाें समर्थक, राजनीतिक दलाें के कार्यकर्ता और गणमान्य लाेग माैजूद रहे।

इससे पहले स्व लाल की शवयात्रा उनके निवास स्थान कतरास के प्रियदर्शिनी पथ से दोपहर सवा दाे बजे निकली। तिरंगे और फूलमाला में लिपटे शव को एक पिकअप वैन में रखा गया। शवयात्रा में सबसे आगे मंत्री बादल पत्रलेख, पूर्व मंत्री जलेश्वर महतो समेत कई समर्थक और शुभचिंतक पैदल चल रहे थे और पीछे पूरा हुजूम था।

घंटेभर में करीब चार किमी चलकर शवयात्रा लिलोरी मंदिर के पास स्थित श्मशान घाट पहुंची। इस दौरान मंत्री और पूर्व मंत्री ने भी स्व लाल के पार्थिव शरीर काे कंधा दिया। इस दाैरा समर्थक ओपी लाल अमर रहें, जब तक सूरज चांद रहेगा लाल साहब का नाम रहेगा जैसे नारे लगा रहे थे।

रिम्स में हाे गया था निधन रात 2 बजे कतरास पहुंचा शव

मजदूर नेता ओपी लाल का रांची के रिम्स में निधन हो गया थ। देर रात दाे बजे कतरास स्थित उनके आवास में शव लाया गया। सुबह आवास परिसर में बने कार्यालय में उनका शव आम लाेगाें के दर्शन के लिए रखा गया। विधायक ढुल्लू महतो, झरिया विधायक पूर्णिमा नीरज सिंह, सांसद पीएन सिंह, पूर्व मंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता जलेश्वर महतो, प्रदेश के कृषि मंत्री बादल पत्रलेख, जिप सदस्य सुभाष राय सहित बड़ी संख्या में विभिन्न राजनीतिक दलाें के नेताओं-कार्यकर्ताओं ने फूलमाला अर्पित कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी।

राइफलाें से 21 फायरिंग कर दी गई सलामी

श्मशान घाट पर शव पहुंचने पर उसे वाहन से उतारकर एक चाैकी पर रखा गया। पुलिस के जवानाें से राइफलाें की 21 फायरिंग से सलामी दी। फिर मंत्री की माैजूदगी में शव के ऊपर से तिरंगे को उतारकर एसडीएम और पुलिस पदाधिकारी ने परिजनों को सौंप दिया। हालांकि सलामी के दौरान पहले जवानों के राइफल के मैगजीन से गोली गिरने लगी। अन्य जवानाें ने उन्हें उठाया। फिर सशस्र बल के साथ चल रहे सार्जेंट मेजर के निर्देश पर जवानों ने परीक्षण के तौर पर एक हवाई फायर किया, ताे राइफल फंस गई। उसे ठीक कर सलामी दी गई।

सच्चे जननायक थे ओपी लाल : बीएन सिंह

इंडस्ट्रीज एंड काॅमर्स एसाेसिएशन के अध्यक्ष बीएन सिंह ने कहा कि ओपी लाल सर्वमान्य, सर्वप्रिय, सच्चे जननेता थे। वे माफिया संस्कृति काे धत्ता बताते हुए बिहार और झारखंड समेत देश की राजनीति में धूमकेतु की तरह उभरे। उनकी कमी पूरी नहीं हो सकती। वरीय उपाध्यक्ष एसके सिंह, उपाध्यक्ष रतन लाल अग्रवाल ने भी श्रद्धांजलि दी। सीपीआईएम के गोपीकांत बक्सी ने कहा कि मजदूर आंदोलन और कांग्रेस काे भारी क्षति पहुंची है।

