गिरफ्तार:नाबालिग बच्ची को अगवा करने के आरोपी युवक को किया गिरफ्तार

खोरीमहुआ24 मिनट पहले
  • झारखंडी राणा का अपने रिश्तेदार की लड़की के साथ पिछले 08 माह से प्रेम प्रसंग चल रहा था

हिरोडीह थाना क्षेत्र के रेम्बा ग्राम से एक नाबालिक लड़की को बहला फुसलाकर भगा ले जाने के आरोप में हिरोडीह पुलिस ने एक युवक को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है। बताया जाता है कि देवरी थाना क्षेत्र के गोरटोली निवासी भुनेश्वर राणा का पुत्र झारखंडी राणा का अपने रिश्तेदार की लड़की के साथ पिछले 08 माह से प्रेम प्रसंग चल रहा था। इसी दौरान दोनों कई बार एक दूसरे से मिल भी चुके थे। जिससे दोनों में प्रेम और प्रगाढ़ होता चला गया और बुधवार को दोनों ने साथ जीने मरने की कसमें खाकर घर से भाग निकले, पर लड़की के घर वालों को इसकी भनक तुरन्त लग गयी और लड़की के पिता ने तुरंत हिरोडीह थाना में आवेदन देकर नाबालिक पुत्री का अपहरण का मामला दर्ज करा दिया।

जिसके बाद हिरोडीह पुलिस ने त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए दोनों को कोदम्बरी चौक पर गाड़ी का इंतजार करते हुए पकड़ कर अपने हिरासत में ले लिया। वहीं आरोपी युवक झारखंडी राणा ने बताया की हम दोनों एक दूसरे से प्रेम करते हैं पर भगा ले जाने की बात गलत है। वह उड़ीसा में रह कर काम करता है और पुनः उड़ीसा काम करने जा रहे थे। जिसकी जानकारी लड़की को मिली तो खुद मिलने आयी थी। वहीं हिरोडीह थाना प्रभारी राधेश्याम पांडेय ने बताया कि लड़की के पिता द्वारा अपनी बेटी का अपहरण कर लिए जाने को लेकर आवेदन दिया गया था। जिसके तहत कार्रवाई करते हुए दोनों को कोदम्बरी चौक से बरामद किया गया।

