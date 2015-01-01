पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेवा:छठ घाटों की सफाई को लेकर चलाया अभियान

खोरीमहुआ8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले की सभी प्रखंडों में छठ घाटों की सफाई में जुटे युवा, कहा- व्रतियों व श्रद्धालुओं को कोई परेशानी ना हो इसका रखेंगे ख्याल

लोक आस्था तथा स्वक्षता के महापर्व छठ पूजा को लेकर धनवार प्रखंड के गोरहंद गाँव के युवाओं ने गुरुवार को पंचखेरो जलासय के विभिन्न छठ घाटों की साफ-सफाई को लेकर अभियान चलाया। पंसस हरिवंश यादव के नेतृत्व में ग्रामीणों की मदद से गांव के गलियां सहित छठ घाटों की सफाई की गई।

ग्रामीणों के श्रमदान से मिट्टी भराई तथा छठ घाटों के सुंदरीकरण के कार्यों को युद्ध स्तर पर किया जा रहा है। छठ व्रतियों को छठ घाटों तक जाने में कोई परेशानी ना हो इसको देखते हुए युवाओं की टोली बना कर अलग-अलग जगहों में सफाई का कार्य तथा लोगों को जागरूक करने में जुटे थे। मौके पर पवन कुमार, पिंटू कुमार, त्रिवेणी यादव, रंजीत यादव, राहुल कुमार, संतोष कुमार, विनोद कुमार, मन्नू कुमार, राजेश, मुन्ना, सचिन, अनिल छोटेलाल सहित दर्जनों लोगों ने सुबह के साथ बजे से ही पूरे गांव तथा छठ घाट की सफाई में जुटे रहे।

नवयुवक संघ ने चलाया सफाई अभियान
बिरनी प्रखंड क्षेत्र के गादी पंचायत में नवयुवक संघ समिति के बैनर तले छठ पूजा को लेकर सभी छठ घाटों में सफाई अभियान चलाया गया। इसके तहत खेसरो, नगलो, चरघरा, खरियोडीह आदि गांव के युवाओं ने नवयुवक संघ समिति के बैनर तले छठ घाटों एवं गांव में सफाई अभियान चलाया।

इस मौके पर नवयुवक संघ समिति के सदस्य अरुण वर्मा ने कहा कि छठ पूजा को वे लोग पूरी स्वच्छता के साथ मनाते हैं। इसी के तहत नवयुवक संघ समिति के सभी युवाओं ने पूरे पंचायत के सभी छठ घाटों में सफाई किया। वहीं नवयुवक संघ समिति के संचालक पंकज तुरी ने कहा कि पंचायत के युवाओं ने जिस प्रकार इस सफाई अभियान में बढ़चढ़ कर हिस्सा लिया। मौके पर उपस्थित थे पंकज वर्मा, जय वर्मा, मुरली वर्मा, सहदेव, रंजीत वर्मा, दीपक दास, गुली महतो समेत कई लोग उपस्थित थे।

सरिया में प्रमुख ने किया छठ घाट का निरीक्षण
सरिया प्रमुख रामपति प्रसाद ने गुरुवार को राय तालाब स्थित छठघाट का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने घाट की सफाई का जायजा लिया। साथ ही स्थानीय मुखिया यशोदा देवी से घाट व अगल बगल की साफ सफाई तथा लाइट आदि की व्यवस्था को लेकर बातचीत किया।

